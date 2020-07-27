AS A RESULT of lockdown measures easing, cemeteries across Torfaen are now open every day between 9am and 7pm.
Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, winter opening times had been in place at Torfaen cemeteries, however the council has now re-introduced summer opening hours.
These apply at Llwyncelyn Cemetery, Blaenavon Cemetery, Panteg Cemetery and Cwmbran Cemetery.
The council has appealed for visitors to ensure they comply with all coronavirus guidance when visiting.
Toilets at cemeteries will remain closed.
In the event of adverse weather conditions, the council may close all cemetery gates for the safety of the cemetery, staff and visitors.
Dogs are allowed in all cemeteries but must be kept on a short lead at all times.
For more information, call the Cemetery Office on 01495 766150, email them on cemeteryenquiries@torfaen.gov.uk or visit the council’s website.