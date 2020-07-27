This is not the summer that any of us would have chosen.

Although the Welsh Government is moving to progressively reduce the restrictions on our lives there remain in place many limitations and this is certainly not what we’d believe to be normal. But these restrictions mean that the virus is under control and the situation in Wales continues to improve. We have certainly not seen the horrific mortality rates that have been seen on the other side of Offa’s Dyke.

We have continued to see the number of cases fall, along with several days with no deaths reported from coronavirus, but this has to be balanced by the fact that there have been a number of infections among staff at the Zorba Foods factory in Rassau reported this week.

All of thoughts are with the people and families of the staff members are confirmed as testing positive for the virus. I have been speaking to Public Health Wales and the Aneurin Bevan health board about the actions that are being taken to protect staff at the plant and also to ensure that we not will see further transmission through the wider community.

Testing of the whole workforce is being undertaken and close contacts of those who have tested positive have been contacted through the Welsh Government’s Test, Trace and Protect scheme.

An outbreak has not been declared but the situation is being monitored carefully and I am confident that the health authorities will take the most effective and appropriate actions to help keep us safe based on the evidence they receive.

This is a reminder that while it is welcome news that restrictions are being lifted and facilities are starting to reopen, we can not afford to squander the extremely hard work done by our NHS staff and the sacrifices made by our communities over the last few months: the virus is still out there and we all have a part to play in containing it by following reasonable guidelines.

I am pleased that the Welsh Government is taking the lead on common-sense efforts to protect our hard-won progress such as requiring the use of face masks on public transport from July 27 and it is this kind of return to normality with necessary and sensible precautions that holds the key going forward.

It is also absolutely right that the Senedd will meet over the summer to discuss the coronavirus regulations, while we also need to focus relentlessly on helping our communities recover from the crisis.

I have been continuing to question the First Minister and others about the issues that matter to us here, while I have been in intensive discussions with Welsh Government regarding the support that Blaenau Gwent needs and will continue to do so, working with local organisations, charities and businesses over the months ahead and making representations for the maximum possible assistance to protect people’s jobs and their incomes.