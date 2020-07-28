A GWENT Police officer’s career is on the line as he faces a disciplinary panel next month over allegations he harassed a woman.
Police Constable Gareth Hodges is due to attend a gross misconduct hearing at the force’s Cwmbran headquarters on August 4.
He is accused of “pursuing a course of conduct amounting to harassment towards Ms X, which you knew or ought to have known was unwanted and which caused her distress and alarm” between May 5-16, 2019.
It is also claimed PC Hodges breached Gwent Police’s standards of professional behaviour after he was made the subject of a non-conviction restraining order over his alleged conduct towards the unnamed woman last July.
The hearing is due to last three days.
