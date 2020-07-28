A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

KAI DEIGHTON, 29, of Brecnock Close, Brynmawr, was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker by spitting in the face of a police constable at Ystrad Mynach police station.

He also admitted the criminal damage of the front entrance doors to Iceland Stores in Ebbw Vale and the front entrance doors of Ebbw Vale police station.

Deighton was sentenced to a 12-month drug rehabilitation requirement, a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £130 compensation to the police officer and £85 costs.

MORE NEWS:

RHYS CHRISTOPHER ABDI, 35, of Stow Hill, Newport, was jailed for 12 weeks after he admitted stealing electronic speakers from B&M and being in breach of a suspended sentence.

He was also ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

NATHAN PAUL DAVIES, 31, of Dukestown Road, Tredegar, was fined £166 and ordered to pay £170 compensation after he admitted causing criminal damage by smashing the windows of a Seat Leon car.

He must also pay a £32 surcharge.

JODIE HAVARD, 36, of Park Avenue, Abergavenny, was fined £235 after she pleaded guilty to assaulting a police sergeant.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

KARL MARTIN BUTLER, 31, of Board Street, Pontlottyn, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance.

He was fined £660 and ordered to pay a £66 surcharge and £85 costs.

CIPRIAN NOVAC, 40, of Oswald Road, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance.

He was fined £660 and ordered to pay a £66 surcharge and £85 costs.

SIMON HARRIS, 45, of Edward Terrace, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, was fined £30 after he admitted that he failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from a period of imprisonment.

CHARLENE ARVANDI, 50, of Birch Crescent, Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly, was fined £660 after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

She was also ordered to pay a £66 surcharge and £85 costs and her licence was endorsed with six points.

ANDREW CHRISTOPHER BALDWIN, 32, of Tone Square, Bettws, Newport, was fined £660 for driving without insurance.

He was also ordered to pay a £66 surcharge and £85 costs and his licence was endorsed with six points.

RICHARD LEE GIBBONS, 36, of Jenkins Street, Newport, was fined £293 for driving without due care and attention on Duckpool Road,

He was also ordered to pay a £32 surcharge and £85 costs and his licence was endorsed with five points.

ANDREW MCCANN, 58, of Durham Road, Newport, was fined £660 after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

He was also ordered to pay a £66 surcharge and £85 costs and his licence was endorsed with six points.

STEPHEN PHELPS, 30, of George Street, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, was fined £660 for driving without insurance.

He was also ordered to pay a £66 surcharge and £85 costs and his licence was endorsed with six points.

KEVIN DAVID RUCK, 57, of Geoffrey Drive, Monmouth, was fined £660 for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

He was also ordered to pay a £66 surcharge and £85 costs and his licence was endorsed with six points.