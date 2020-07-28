PLANNERS in Monmouthshire will this week consider proposals to convert a former Chepstow pub into a residential building.
The plans for the Chepstow Castle Inn, in Bridge Street, will also see four new homes built to the rear of the property, with a car park. Some existing extension work at the site would also be demolished.
The former pub is a Grade-II listed building and, according to planning documents, ceased trading in 2018.
Architects Liddell and Associates said "a sympathetic conversion would enhance the character of the building", and proposes a communal garden area with trees, "creating a pleasant outdoor space to the front of the new properties".
The plans have attracted some objections, including concerns traffic exiting the site could pose a safety risk to pedestrians and cyclists; as well as the proposed location of the waste and recycling area.
Monmouthshire County Council's planning committee is due to review the proposal on Tuesday afternoon.
The application is available to view on the MCC planning portal, with reference number DM/2019/01921