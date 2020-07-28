FOLLOWING the re-opening of council-owned playgrounds across Torfaen, parents have been issued with advice to ensure the parks remain a safe place.
Cllr Mandy Owen, executive member for the environment, said: “Children have waited so long to be able to play outside in our playgrounds, which is why staff worked hard last week to open them up earlier than originally anticipated.
“We want our playgrounds to be a safe for everyone to visit, so we are urging all users to follow the guidance on the new signage placed in all of our playgrounds to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.
“Comments on the council’s Facebook page suggest we have a lot of happy children using our equipment, and we hope this continues. It’s lovely to see some joy in their faces after the last few challenging months we’ve had”.
The council asked parents to ensure only one adult accompanies a child at a time, all users wash their hands before and after using the equipment, and observe a safe distance from others.
Families are asked not to bring food or drink in to playgrounds, and children should be encouraged to avoid touching their face, and to cough or sneeze into a tissue or into their arm if no tissues are available.