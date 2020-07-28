THE food company behind Uncle Ben's have urgently recalled a number of rice packets over fears they contain glass.
Mars Food UK, owners of Uncle Ben’s, have urged anyone who has purchased any of their Brown Basmati ready to heat rice pouches to check if they have the affected product.
Which products have been recalled?
The following items named 'Uncle Ben’s Brown Basmati ready to heat rice' have been recalled:
- Pack size: 250g - Best before: November 17, 2020
- Pack size: 250g - Best before: December 8, 2020
- Pack size: 250g - Best before: June 14, 2021
- Pack size: 250g - Best before: June 15, 2021
- Pack size: 250g - Best before: July 3, 2021
- Pack size: 250g - Best before: July 19, 2021
- Pack size: 250g - Best before: December 9, 2020
- Pack size: 250g - Best before: January 8, 2021
- Pack size: 250g - Best before: January 18, 2021
- Pack size: 250g - Best before: January 19, 2021
- Pack size: 250g - Best before: March 2, 2021
- Pack size: 250g - Best before: March 16, 2021
- Pack size: 250g - Best before: March 20, 2021
- Pack size: 250g - Best before:May 24, 2021
What have the Food Standards Agency said about the recall?
In a statement, the Food Standards Agency (FCA) said: "If you have bought the above product do not eat it.
"Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund or please dispose of it and contact Uncle Ben’s consumer care line on 0800-952-1234 for a full refund."
According to Mars Food UK, no other best before dates or Uncle Ben's products are affected by the recall.
Who are the Food Standards Agency?
The Food Standards Agency are an independent Government department working across England, Wales and Northern Ireland to protect public health and consumers' wider interests in food.
The agency work to make sure that food is safe and says what it says it is.
For more information, visit: www.food.gov.uk
