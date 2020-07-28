WALES is to receive a £1.7 million boost to tackle burglary, home secretary Priti Patel has said.
The move is part of a £25 million initiative across Wales and England to increase funding available to 35 police and crime commissioners (PCCs), according to the Home Office.
The funds are aimed at targeting burglary and theft in crime hotspots, the UK Government said.
Ms Patel said: “The investment we are announcing today will fund measures in Wales to help make neighbourhoods safer.
“I am determined to ensure we do all we can to stop people falling victim to these crimes, and that is why I set up this fund.”
The funding will be spent on initiatives including changes to the design of streets such as locked gates around alleyways, increased street-lighting and the installation of CCTV, the Home Office said.