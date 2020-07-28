FROM next week, we are all being asked to do our bit to support the hospitality industry by taking advantage of the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

Every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday between August 3 and 31, participating restaurants will offer 50 per cent off food and non-alcoholic drinks up to a total value of £10 per person.

You don’t need a voucher to use the scheme and you can use it at the same time as other offers and discounts. There is no minimum spend.

Alcoholic drinks and service charges are excluded from the offer.

If you're planning to make the most of the scheme - here is a list of registered restaurants within two miles of every Gwent high street: Newport, Cwmbran, Ebbw Vale, Abergavenny and Caerphilly.

- Newport

Muffin Break

Muffin Break, Unit 11, Friars walk, NP20 1DR

Bistrot Pierre

Friars Walk, John Frost Square, NP20 1DR

The Potters

22-24, Upper Dock Street, Gwent, NP20 1DL

Burger King - Newport

Basement and Ground Floor, 25-26 Commercial Street, Gwent, NP20 1YD

Subway

Unit 2, John Frost Square, NP20 1PX

Coffee bean house

37 Commercial Street, Gwent, NP20 1HP

Java Coffee House

1 Charles Street, Gwent, NP20 1JU

The Pen & Wig

22-24, Stow Hill, Gwent, NP20 1JD

Boswells Cafe

Units 8A, 8B, 8C, The Kingsway Centre, NP20 1EB

Kaspas Newport Ltd T/A Kaspas Newport

Ground Floor and First Floor,St Dav, 137 Commercial Street, Gwent, NP20 1LN

Mcdonald’s

34-35, High Street, Gwent, NP20 1GF

The Pot Cafe

3-4, Newport Arcade High Street, Gwent, NP20 1GD

Murenger House

53 High Street, NP20 1GA

Le Public Space (Newport) Limited

14 High Street, Gwent, NP20 1FW

Falafilo island

16 High Street, Gwent, NP20 1FW

Starbucks

Kingsway Shopping Centre, NP20 1EW

New Lahore

145 Lower Dock Street, Gwent, NP20 1EE

Just Perfect Catering Ltd

Admiral House, Queensway, Gwent, NP20 4AG

The Royal mail cafe

31 Mill Street, Gwent, NP20 5HA

Riverside Bar And Kitchen

63 Clarence Place, Gwent, NP19 7AB

The Dodger

6-8, Chepstow Road, Gwent, NP19 8EA

Castle Bingo Newport

Usk Way, Gwent, NP20 2BP

Subway

36 Cardiff Road, Gwent, NP20 2ED

Vittorio's

113 Stow Hill, Gwent, NP20 4ED

Mcdonald’s

Lyne Road, Gwent, NP20 5JG

Belle Vue Tearooms

Belle Vue Tearoom, Belle Vue Park WATERLOO ROAD, Newport, NP204FP

The Victoria

The victoria , 179 caerleon road, Gwent , Np19 7fx

Subway

Unit 2a, 156-160 Cardiff Road, Gwent, NP20 3AE

Restpoint cafe

282 Cromwell Road, Gwent, NP19 0HT

Subway

Unit 8, 389-413, Malpas Road, Gwent, NP20 6WB

The Three Mughals

Managers Accommodation, The Three Mu, 7 Western Valley Road, Gwent, NP10 9DS

Visit https://www.tax.service.gov.uk/eat-out-to-help-out/find-a-restaurant for more information on restaurants local to you.

- Cwmbran

Starbucks

27-28, Gwent Square, Gwent, NP44 1PS

Brown Bear's Coffee House Ltd

5 The Parade, Gwent, NP44 1QR

Boswells Cafe

Units 51/52 Gwent Square, Cwmbran Shopping Centre, Monmouthshire, NP44 1PW

Subway

12 North Walk, Gwent, NP44 1PR

Rabaiotti's Restaurant

Rabaiottis, 19 North Walk, Gwent, NP44 1PR

Mcdonald’s

14-20, North Walk, Gwent, NP44 1PR

Kaspas Cwmbran LTD

Unit 1a Upper Ground Floor,Leisure, Glyndwr Road, Gwent, NP44 1QS

Page's Fish & Chips Restaurant

Page's Restaurant, Woodside Road, Torfaen, NP44 3EW

Owen's Cafe

The Highway, Croesyceiliog, Gwent, NP44 2HD

The Upper Cock Inn

The Highway, Croesyceiliog, Gwent, NP44 2HE

T J'S Catering

Unit 19, John Baker Close, Gwent, NP44 3AX

The Parkway Hotel and Ravellos Restaurant

Ty Coch Lane Llantarnam Park Way, Gwent, NP44 3UW

- Ebbw Vale

McDonald's

The Walk, Gwent, NP23 6AY

Morgans Wine Bar

62-64, Bethcar Street, Gwent, NP23 6HG

The crossing cafe

17 marker street, EBBW VALE, Gwent, NP236HL

Tredegar Arms Hotel

Tredegar Arms, Morgan Street, Gwent, NP22 3NA

Cambrian Hotel & Bar

Cambrian Hotel, Castle Street, Gwent, NP22 3DE

Jennas Lunches

97 Queen Victoria Street, Gwent, NP22 3PX

Rassau fish bar

5 School Road, Rassau, Gwent, NP23 5PP

The Railway

The Railway, Dukestown Road, NP224QD

- Abergavenny

The Angel Hotel

15 Cross Street, Gwent, NP7 5EN

Market Street Fish and Chip Shop

13-15, Market Street, Gwent, NP7 5SD

The Art Shop and Chapel

Lion Street, Gwent, NP7 5NT

Bean & Bread

36 Lion Street, Gwent, NP7 5PE

The Abergavenny Hotel

21 Monmouth Road, Gwent, NP7 5HF

Grofield Inn

Grofield inn, baker street, Monmouthshire, NP7 5BB

Auberge

25 Frogmore Street, Gwent, NP7 5AH

Whistle Stop Cafe

Station Buildings, Station Road, Gwent, NP7 5HS

McDonald’s

Iberis Road, NP7 9AQ

- Caerphilly

Volare restaurant

87 Cardiff Road, Gwent, CF83 1FQ

Cafe Tyfu

97 Cardiff Road, Gwent, CF83 1FQ

Subway

55 Cardiff Road, Gwent, CF83 1FP

Butcher & Ball Dog Cafe

Unit A, 8 St. Fagans Street, Gwent, CF83 1FZ

Casa Mia

Unit A, 4-6, The Twyn, Gwent, CF83 1JL

a d l catering

6 Heol Gledyr, Gwent, CF83 1AJ

The Old Library

The Old Library, Nantgarw Road, CF83 1AP

Calon Kitchen

B1, Britannia House, 3 Caerphilly Business Park, Gwent, CF83 3GG

Team Rees Gym

Unit 5, Trecenydd Business Park, Gwent, CF83 2RZ

Caerphilly Mountain Snack Bar

Mountain Road, Thornhill, Gwent, CF83 1JA

Castlegate LTD

5 Castle View Shopping Centre, Cae Meillion, Gwent, CF83 1SN

Subway 56846-0

Unit 6a-1,Castle View Shopping Cent, Cae Meillion, Gwent, CF83 1SN

Esquires coffee caerphilly

7 Castle View Shopping Centre, Cae Meillion, Gwent, CF83 1SN

McDonalds

Unit B, Crossways Park, Parc Pontypandy, Gwent, CF83 3NL

Miss B’s Pantry

9 Church Street, Bedwas, Gwent, CF83 8EA

Event Detail t/as New House Country Hotel

Thornhill Road, South Glamorgan, CF14 9UA

