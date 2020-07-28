FROM next week, we are all being asked to do our bit to support the hospitality industry by taking advantage of the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.
Every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday between August 3 and 31, participating restaurants will offer 50 per cent off food and non-alcoholic drinks up to a total value of £10 per person.
You don’t need a voucher to use the scheme and you can use it at the same time as other offers and discounts. There is no minimum spend.
Alcoholic drinks and service charges are excluded from the offer.
If you're planning to make the most of the scheme - here is a list of registered restaurants within two miles of every Gwent high street: Newport, Cwmbran, Ebbw Vale, Abergavenny and Caerphilly.
- Newport
Muffin Break
Muffin Break, Unit 11, Friars walk, NP20 1DR
Bistrot Pierre
Friars Walk, John Frost Square, NP20 1DR
The Potters
22-24, Upper Dock Street, Gwent, NP20 1DL
Burger King - Newport
Basement and Ground Floor, 25-26 Commercial Street, Gwent, NP20 1YD
Subway
Unit 2, John Frost Square, NP20 1PX
Coffee bean house
37 Commercial Street, Gwent, NP20 1HP
Java Coffee House
1 Charles Street, Gwent, NP20 1JU
The Pen & Wig
22-24, Stow Hill, Gwent, NP20 1JD
Boswells Cafe
Units 8A, 8B, 8C, The Kingsway Centre, NP20 1EB
Kaspas Newport Ltd T/A Kaspas Newport
Ground Floor and First Floor,St Dav, 137 Commercial Street, Gwent, NP20 1LN
Mcdonald’s
34-35, High Street, Gwent, NP20 1GF
The Pot Cafe
3-4, Newport Arcade High Street, Gwent, NP20 1GD
Murenger House
53 High Street, NP20 1GA
Le Public Space (Newport) Limited
14 High Street, Gwent, NP20 1FW
Falafilo island
16 High Street, Gwent, NP20 1FW
Starbucks
Kingsway Shopping Centre, NP20 1EW
New Lahore
145 Lower Dock Street, Gwent, NP20 1EE
Just Perfect Catering Ltd
Admiral House, Queensway, Gwent, NP20 4AG
The Royal mail cafe
31 Mill Street, Gwent, NP20 5HA
Riverside Bar And Kitchen
63 Clarence Place, Gwent, NP19 7AB
(The popular Riverside Bar and Kitchen will take part in the scheme.)
The Dodger
6-8, Chepstow Road, Gwent, NP19 8EA
Castle Bingo Newport
Usk Way, Gwent, NP20 2BP
Subway
36 Cardiff Road, Gwent, NP20 2ED
Vittorio's
113 Stow Hill, Gwent, NP20 4ED
Mcdonald’s
Lyne Road, Gwent, NP20 5JG
Belle Vue Tearooms
Belle Vue Tearoom, Belle Vue Park WATERLOO ROAD, Newport, NP204FP
(The tearooms, which sits amongst beautiful surroundings, will also take part.)
The Victoria
The victoria , 179 caerleon road, Gwent , Np19 7fx
Subway
Unit 2a, 156-160 Cardiff Road, Gwent, NP20 3AE
Restpoint cafe
282 Cromwell Road, Gwent, NP19 0HT
Subway
Unit 8, 389-413, Malpas Road, Gwent, NP20 6WB
The Three Mughals
Managers Accommodation, The Three Mu, 7 Western Valley Road, Gwent, NP10 9DS
Visit https://www.tax.service.gov.uk/eat-out-to-help-out/find-a-restaurant for more information on restaurants local to you.
- Cwmbran
Starbucks
27-28, Gwent Square, Gwent, NP44 1PS
Brown Bear's Coffee House Ltd
5 The Parade, Gwent, NP44 1QR
Boswells Cafe
Units 51/52 Gwent Square, Cwmbran Shopping Centre, Monmouthshire, NP44 1PW
Subway
12 North Walk, Gwent, NP44 1PR
Rabaiotti's Restaurant
Rabaiottis, 19 North Walk, Gwent, NP44 1PR
Mcdonald’s
14-20, North Walk, Gwent, NP44 1PR
Kaspas Cwmbran LTD
Unit 1a Upper Ground Floor,Leisure, Glyndwr Road, Gwent, NP44 1QS
Page's Fish & Chips Restaurant
Page's Restaurant, Woodside Road, Torfaen, NP44 3EW
Owen's Cafe
The Highway, Croesyceiliog, Gwent, NP44 2HD
The Upper Cock Inn
The Highway, Croesyceiliog, Gwent, NP44 2HE
T J'S Catering
Unit 19, John Baker Close, Gwent, NP44 3AX
The Parkway Hotel and Ravellos Restaurant
Ty Coch Lane Llantarnam Park Way, Gwent, NP44 3UW
(The hotel and spa was voted as wedding venue of the year by Argus readers in 2015)
- Ebbw Vale
McDonald's
The Walk, Gwent, NP23 6AY
Morgans Wine Bar
62-64, Bethcar Street, Gwent, NP23 6HG
The crossing cafe
17 marker street, EBBW VALE, Gwent, NP236HL
Tredegar Arms Hotel
Tredegar Arms, Morgan Street, Gwent, NP22 3NA
Cambrian Hotel & Bar
Cambrian Hotel, Castle Street, Gwent, NP22 3DE
Jennas Lunches
97 Queen Victoria Street, Gwent, NP22 3PX
Rassau fish bar
5 School Road, Rassau, Gwent, NP23 5PP
The Railway
The Railway, Dukestown Road, NP224QD
- Abergavenny
The Angel Hotel
15 Cross Street, Gwent, NP7 5EN
(The Angel hotel was crowned Wales' hotel of the year for 2020.)
Market Street Fish and Chip Shop
13-15, Market Street, Gwent, NP7 5SD
The Art Shop and Chapel
Lion Street, Gwent, NP7 5NT
Bean & Bread
36 Lion Street, Gwent, NP7 5PE
The Abergavenny Hotel
21 Monmouth Road, Gwent, NP7 5HF
Grofield Inn
Grofield inn, baker street, Monmouthshire, NP7 5BB
Auberge
25 Frogmore Street, Gwent, NP7 5AH
Whistle Stop Cafe
Station Buildings, Station Road, Gwent, NP7 5HS
McDonald’s
Iberis Road, NP7 9AQ
- Caerphilly
Volare restaurant
87 Cardiff Road, Gwent, CF83 1FQ
Cafe Tyfu
97 Cardiff Road, Gwent, CF83 1FQ
Subway
55 Cardiff Road, Gwent, CF83 1FP
Butcher & Ball Dog Cafe
Unit A, 8 St. Fagans Street, Gwent, CF83 1FZ
Casa Mia
Unit A, 4-6, The Twyn, Gwent, CF83 1JL
(Casa Mia offers stunning views of Caerphilly Castle.)
a d l catering
6 Heol Gledyr, Gwent, CF83 1AJ
The Old Library
The Old Library, Nantgarw Road, CF83 1AP
Calon Kitchen
B1, Britannia House, 3 Caerphilly Business Park, Gwent, CF83 3GG
Team Rees Gym
Unit 5, Trecenydd Business Park, Gwent, CF83 2RZ
Caerphilly Mountain Snack Bar
Mountain Road, Thornhill, Gwent, CF83 1JA
Castlegate LTD
5 Castle View Shopping Centre, Cae Meillion, Gwent, CF83 1SN
Subway 56846-0
Unit 6a-1,Castle View Shopping Cent, Cae Meillion, Gwent, CF83 1SN
Esquires coffee caerphilly
7 Castle View Shopping Centre, Cae Meillion, Gwent, CF83 1SN
McDonalds
Unit B, Crossways Park, Parc Pontypandy, Gwent, CF83 3NL
Miss B’s Pantry
9 Church Street, Bedwas, Gwent, CF83 8EA
Event Detail t/as New House Country Hotel
Thornhill Road, South Glamorgan, CF14 9UA
