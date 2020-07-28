WHILE coronavirus has affected air travel between the UK and Europe - many are choosing to head abroad via car this summer.

Now, with the UK coming out of lockdown and much of Europe in a similar situation, people are looking to take advantage and book last-minute breaks.

So here's a look at the latest guidance for driving to and across Europe.

Driving to France

While ferries do run to other parts of Europe, France is the main gateway for drivers between the UK and mainland Europe and with the easing of lockdown in most of the UK and in France, it is now permissible to drive to France.

The Eurotunnel and ferry operators are once again running services between England and France, with no restrictions on travellers from the UK entering France or moving through the country.

With no restrictions on movement within the UK, this means holidaymakers from other parts of the UK also can drive through England to France without limitation.

However, the latest French government guidance says that if you are coming from the United Kingdom, while no restrictions are in place you will be asked to carry out a 14-day voluntary quarantine.

France is among the countries on the “travel corridor” lists for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, meaning that you will not have to quarantine upon your return. However, you will be required to fill in a contact details form before you return to the UK.

What about ferry's to Belgium and the Netherlands?

Ferries also run from the UK to Belgium and the Netherlands, allowing for holidaymakers to drive directly there.

Belgium currently has no restrictions on travellers from the UK but you must fill in a passenger locator form ahead of your arrival.

You can also travel to the Netherlands by car but visitors from the UK are “strongly advised” to quarantine for 14 days upon their arrival.

As with returning from France, you will have to complete a contact details form before you return to the UK.

What about driving across Europe?

Each EU country has its own rules on those entering by road but for most of mainland Europe, it is possible to drive between countries without restrictions.

This means you can arrive by car in France, Belgium or the Netherlands and travel from there to other EU countries.

However, local restrictions continue to change and full up-to-date details of each country’s entry and travel restrictions can be found on the Re-open EU website or via the individual countries’ government websites.

What will happen upon returning from Europe?

Currently, UK residents returning from most of mainland Europe do not need to quarantine.

However, those who are returning from Spain are required to self-isolate for 14 days due to a spike in cases there, and the UK Government has said similar quarantine orders could be put in place for other countries if they witness similar increases.

Further guidance on travelling abroad, along with entry requirements for individual countries and and up-to-date list of travel corridors can be found on the UK Government website.

What documents do I need to drive in Europe?

Brexit will have an impact on the paperwork you need to take with you when driving in Europe, and you may need additional driving permits and insurance green cards.

However, any changes to the current rules will not take effect until January 2021 at the earliest and rules around documentation remain the same as they have for many years.

If you are taking your own car abroad you must take your driving licence.

Before you leave, check if it is about to expire. If it is due to expire while you are away you must renew it before you leave.

You must also take your vehicle's V5C log book with you, along with your insurance certificate.

It’s also important to check your insurance covers you for driving in foreign countries and to check for any restrictions on your cover.

If you are taking a vehicle you have hired in the UK to another country, you must take a VE103 certificate with you.