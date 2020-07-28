A MAN is being sought by police in connection with assault.

Police was to locate Darren Woods, pictured below, as part of an investigation into assault.

The alleged assault took place in Ebbw Vale on June 22.

Woods is from Abertillery and has links to the Ebbw Vale and Brynmawr areas.

Police believe he may be able to assist them with their enquiries.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts can call 101 quoting reference 2000219685.=

Alternatively, you can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

You can also send a direct message with any information via their Facebook or Twitter.

