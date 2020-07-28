MINISTER for finance Rebecca Evans discussed indoor gyms, Brexit and the option of making face masks mandatory in shops at today’s Welsh Government press conference.

Here are the key bits you need to know

- When could indoor gyms and swimming pools reopen?

She admitted that the Welsh Government are aware that people are “really keen to get back to those activities”.

But she said that she could not provide a date for a possible re-opening just yet.

“But we do have a meeting of cabinet later on today (…) inevitably there will be a discussion about indoor gyms and swimming pools,” she said.

“But the First Minister said when he spoke at the last review that if there was particular headroom he was keen to see what more he could do to support people to visit more of their friends and see more of their family and have that more human contact as well.”

- On whether we could see face masks become mandatory elsewhere

"The advice that we have is that face masks are not necessary at the moment when cases are at such a low ebb.

"If the situation were to change, it could absolutely be one of the tools at our disposal.

"Obviously, we do keep this under review.

"The things that people can do most effectively" are social distancing and hand washing, she said.

"Coronavirus is going to be with us for a long time so we might have to introduce different measures at different points, but the advice is not yet."

- 75,000 jobs have been saved so far

Ms Evans said that 75,000 Welsh jobs had been saved by the Economic Resilience Fund.

She said: “Many more will be protected as the fund continues to support large and small businesses.”

However, she warned that the “task ahead of us is huge”.

“Businesses face some very tough decisions in the months ahead.”

- Should people holiday in Wales?

She said she “completely understands” how disappointing it is to have your holiday cancelled.

But she said that she would “absolutely encourage people to staycate here in Wales".

“It is a great opportunity to support those fantastic local businesses.”

- No deal exit would be 'catastrophic'

Ms Evans said that a no deal exit with the EU would be “absolutely catastrophic” for Wales.

“That threat (no deal) is still very much there.

“We should be really looking to align ourselves with Europe to make trade as easy as possible.”

She added that the Welsh Government is having discussions with Westminster, pressing Wales’ view.

- The situation in Wrexham

Ms Evans said local outbreak teams are monitoring the situation.

There have been two outbreaks, linked to Rowan Foods – where cases are slowing – and Maelor Hospital, she added.

She said that the trace, test and protect system is “working”.

Wrexham has seen the highest number of cases in Wales over the last seven days.

She also unveiled a £40m package to stimulate job growth in Wales.

