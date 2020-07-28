THERE are no new cases of the coronavirus in Gwent, reports Public Health Wales (PHW).
And there have now been no new Covid-19 related deaths in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area for 17 days in a row.
Across Wales, there has not been a reported coronavirus death for two days in a row.
There are 21 new cases of the virus, PHW report.
Of the new cases, just under a third are from Wrexham, where there are eight new cases.
At today's Welsh Government press briefing, the finance minister Rebecca Evans said local outbreak teams had been set up to control the virus.
She added that Wales' trace, test and protect scheme was "working" in relation to the Wrexham outbreak.