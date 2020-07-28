NEW flood defences costing £10 million could be built along the River Usk in Newport following the effects of Storm Dennis in February, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has said.

The proposals would reduce the flood risk to around 200 homes, 600 businesses in Spytty as well as major infrastructure such as the A48 trunk road.

The flood defences would include raising parts of the existing earth embankment along Stephenson Street and constructing new flood walls in some areas to bolster weak spots.

A new flood gate is also proposed for Corporation Road, along with a new 450m stretch of highway to improve access to the industrial estate.

NRW is consulting with stakeholders on its environmental assessment and a public consultation will also take place later in the year.

The operations manager for NRW, Tim England, said: “We’ve seen just recently how devastating flooding can be, with many families and livelihoods across the country impacted by Storm Dennis in February.

“Taking account of predicted sea level rise, our flood models show that the existing embankments in this area are likely to become sub-standard within the next 20 years – increasing the risk to over 1,000 homes and another 1,000 businesses in the area.

“The industrial estate which runs alongside the river is a key contributor to Newport’s employment and economy. Following detailed investigations, and discussions with many of the affected businesses, we’ve developed plans which will reduce the risk for years to come.”

The Welsh Government's minister for environment, energy and rural affairs, Lesley Griffiths, said: “Reducing risk to communities is a priority for us, but we also need to see schemes which provide wider benefits.

“I am pleased this scheme will also protect hundreds of businesses and improve transport links, bringing further economic benefits to the local economy.

“A scheme at Lliswerry will build upon the previous investment in Newport and across the river, where we have already invested £14 million to protect over 500 homes and 100 businesses in Crindau.”

Cllr Roger Jeavons said the plans were welcome news for the residents of Lliswerry.

NRW is expected to apply for planning permission for the proposed scheme later this year following consultation.