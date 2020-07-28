A LITHUANIAN man due to go on trial over an alleged stabbing attack on one of his countrymen in Gwent was refused bail.
Vytautas Skinkys, 48, of Park Place, Pontymister, Risca, has denied wounding with intent and unlawful wounding.
The complainant in the case is Adrius Brazaitis.
The alleged incident is said to have happened in Llanarth Square, Pontymister, at around 5.30pm on Friday, May 8.
MORE NEWS
- Gwent policeman faces misconduct charges over ‘harassment of woman’
- Brutal thug beat boy to pulp so that he looked like the ‘Elephant Man’
- ‘Gardener’ grew cannabis at two £250,000 drug factories on same Newport street
At Cardiff Crown Court, a bail application on behalf of Skinkys was made by his barrister Owen Williams.
It was refused by Judge Richard Williams who continued to remand the defendant in custody.
Skinkys is due to stand trial on October 12.
The prosecution was represented by Harry Baker.
Comments are closed on this article.