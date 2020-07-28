HIGH street shoe brand Clarks has said they will allow parents to swap out shoes their kids have outgrown for free.

Here's what you need to know about the announcement by the company.

Why are Clarks doing this - and how will the scheme work?

Clarks is so confident in the ability of its shoe fitters, that the shop guarantees any school shoes purchased now will remain the correct size (from infant size 10 upwards) until February 28, 2021, and infant sizes seven to nine and a half until 30 November 2020.

MORE NEWS:

If your children no longer fit into their shoes before these dates, Clarks will let you exchange them for the new, correct size.

The new shoes must be worth the same value as the old ones.

If Clarks is unable to exchange your shoes, for example, due to lack of availability, you’ll be offered a refund instead.

What are the terms and conditions of the scheme?

There are some terms and conditions that you need to be aware of before heading off to Clarks.

Firstly, the offer only applies to purchases of full price ‘back to school’ kids shoes that were bought in store between July 13 and September 14, 2020.

The shoes within the offer include school shoes, school boots, plimsolls and school sport shoes.

They must have been bought from a Clarks store from one of the following territories:

United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

Republic of Ireland

Isle of Man

Channel Islands

The shoes must have been fitted by a trained Clarks fitter in store. Finally, you must provide proof of purchase of the shoes in the form of an in store receipt.

You can see the full terms and conditions laid out by Clarks on their website here, under the ‘back to school fitting guarantee terms and conditions’ tab.

If you have shoes that were purchased after September 14, 2020, or your shoes are faulty, then you should refer to the Clarks returns policy instead.