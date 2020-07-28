FOUR dogs have been stolen from a farm in Caerphilly.
The dogs were taken from secure kennels on a farm on Bedwellty Road, Markham, between 9.30pm on Sunday, July 26 and 7am on Monday, July 27.
Gwent Police’s rural crime team have said that the dogs were two female working spaniels and one male working spaniel – all three are liver and white in colour – and a female Jack Russell of a red and white colour.
The kennel locks were cut off with a disc cutter.
The force have also tweeted that they have received three separate reports of the theft of working or breeding dogs from across the region and advise to make sure dogs are chipped and to consider further security measures.
If you have any information or CCTV in relation to the theft, please contact Gwent Police on 101 or email contact@gwent.pnn.police.uk . You can also contact the force through their social media channels. If contacting in regards to this incident, please use the reference 83 27/07/20 – NICHE 2*267861.