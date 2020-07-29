TK MAXX has issued a major recall over a number of children’s drink bottles that were sold in its stores.

The recall warns that the product may pose a potential choking hazard to youngsters - due to a quality issue.

Which products have been recalled?

The recall notice extends to selected children’s drink bottles designed by Tri Coastal Design, which were available to buy in TK Maxx.

The bottles come in four different designs, featuring:

Robots

Dinosaurs

Two with unicorn patterns

When were the products sold at Tk Maxx?

The affected products were on sale in TK Maxx stores between December 2019 and March 2020.

TK Maxx has issued the recall after identifying a quality issue with the product, which could pose a choking hazard to children.

The retailer found that in certain circumstances, it is possible for the rubber nib inside the lid of the bottle to detach and be swallowed.

What is the advice for customers?

Customers who have purchased the affected products have been advised to stop using them immediately and return them to any TK Maxx store in the UK or Republic of Ireland for a full refund.

In a statement, TK Maxx said: “The safety of our customers is very important to us and we are taking this action as a precaution.”

For further information, customers can contact TK Maxx customer service by calling 01923 473561 in the UK, or if you are based in the Republic of Ireland, you can call 01 2476126.

Alternatively, you can email your enquiry to customerservice@tjxeurope.com.