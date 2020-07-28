POLICE are urging people in Blaenau Gwent to be alert after a series of burglaries and attempted break-ins in the borough in the space of a few hours.
All the alleged crimes were reported on Monday, July 27.
At around 6.50am, items including a size six pair of grey Adidas trainers, a grey shoulder handbag and a black purse with cards and a set of keys with a large, heart-shaped pink Vivienne Westwood keyring were stolen from a house in Abertillery Road, Blaina.
Also stolen were a locking wheel nut, and food including cheese, crisps, four yoghurts and a microwaveable burger.
Later, at around 7.55am, three mobile phones - a Huawei Honour 20 in a blue case, a blue Huawei P20 pro in a black case and a black Motorola G8 - were stolen from a house in Edmunds Close, also Blaina.
Also stolen were a black Huawei smartwatch, a black Tic smartwatch with rubber straps, a small blue metal lock box with money inside, a lottery ticket, three packs of Sterling cigarettes, two bank cards and a set of black ear bud headphones in a black oval case.
Police also received two reports in Abertillery the same morning - one of a person, believed to be a man, attempting to gain access to a property in South Griffin Terrace, at around 12.35am, and the second of a person entering a garden in Glanyrafon Terrace, Abertillery at around 1.40am.
Anyone with any information, CCTV or dashcam footage that may be of use are asked to contact Gwent Police via 101 or social media and quote the following references:
- Abertillery Road; 2000267804
- Edmunds Close; 2000267832
- South Griffin Terrace; 2000267691
- Glanyrafon Terrace; 2000267720