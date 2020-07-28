CLLR Tom Suller has been elected as the new mayor of Newport for the year, following the council’s annual general meeting (AGM) this evening.

Cllr Suller is the ward member for Marshfield and has been on the council since 2008.

Addressing the AGM, the 388th recorded mayor of the city said: “It is a great honour for me to accept the nomination of mayor and I look forward to serving the city as a first citizen for the remainder of the year.

MORE NEWS:

“Unfortunately we are unable to hold a full mayor robing ceremony at this time but this civic event will take place as soon as possible.”

Due to coronavirus restrictions, the formal robing ceremony has been delayed until it is safe for it to take place.

Cllr Suller’s wife Patricia is the new mayoress of Newport. The couple met in 1991 when they were both working at Tremorfa steelworks and were married later that year.

The mayor’s chosen charity for the year is Alzheimer’s Society Cymru.

Cllr Val Dudley of the Rogerstone ward was appointed as the deputy mayor at the AGM.

Cllr Suller succeeds Cllr William Routley, who served as mayor during the past civic year.

Although Cllr David Williams was due to serve as mayor this year, he has deferred his term.