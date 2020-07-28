A GWENT care provider has been named as one of the 20 top care providers in Wales.

Home Instead Senior Care Newport, Cwmbran and Chepstow has won the homecare.co.uk award for the second time.

The award is based on the home care provider’s reviews of the 386 home care providers in Wales from the people they care for, plus their friends and relatives.

Laura Clatworthy, director of Home Instead Senior Care Newport, Cwmbran and Chepstow, said: “We’re delighted to receive this award, not least because it is a direct result of unbiased feedback from our clients and their families.

“The pandemic has reinforced how dedicated our caregivers are to the service they give clients. It has been a challenging few months, but our caregivers have made extra sure that our clients are happy and safe at home.”

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said: “High quality home care is crucial as it enables people to stay living in their own homes and keep their independence, with their home care worker often becoming their friend and companion as well as their lifeline to the outside world.

“During the pandemic, their contribution has been invaluable as many vulnerable and elderly people have been forced to self-isolate and to some of these, care workers have been their only link with the rest of society. They have also been able to bring people living at home, food and the medication they desperately need.”

The homecare.co.uk Top 20 Home Care Awards are based on nearly over 14,000 reviews by service users and family and friends of service users from between May 1, 2018, and April 30, 2020. For the full list of winners, visit homecare.co.uk/awards