I’m proud of how our public services have risen to the challenge of helping people through the toughest of times in the past few months.

We must remember that, despite welcome reductions in infections and deaths from Covid-19 in recent weeks, we still need to take care, take personal responsibility for our actions and maintain social distancing and hand-washing.

But as a council leader, I’m also looking to how we can rebuild our local economy and safeguard our communities and public services moving forwards.

Three things strike me as vital in how we do that.

Firstly, we must look to rebuild our local and regional economy together, by supporting local businesses and encouraging investment in our area. We can all do our bit by shopping locally and using the local businesses who are fighting back after a difficult time.

Secondly, we can’t take our eyes off the challenge of climate change, which hasn’t gone away. We have to build back a more sustainable system, encouraging active travel and agile working in order to cut emissions and improve the health of our population.

To do that, we should focus on what we do have as a region, not what we don’t. We have a fantastic outdoor environment on our doorsteps, which many people have been rediscovering in recent weeks. Let’s use that to help our communities become healthier and more sustainable places to live.

Thirdly, we have to value our public services and those who work in them. It’s not enough for national politicians to stand and clap our key workers – public service workers need a fairer deal on pay, after a decade of real-terms pay cuts.

That goes for all our public servants – dividing them off against each other just won’t wash. They have been real heroes in the past few months, helping those in need and holding our communities together, and we forget that and take them for granted at our peril.

Take the social care sector – the people who look after some of our most vulnerable people and elderly residents in all our communities. They keep people alive and out of hospital, giving people dignified, fulfilling lives. Yet they are often low-paid, despite the importance of their work.

Giving those workers a fairer deal would not just help them - this is not about public versus private sector. A better deal for public servants is good for all. After all, they don’t hive off their money into offshore accounts, they spend it in local shops and businesses. So a fairer deal for them will help the private sector recover too.

But it can only happen if the UK government invests in our public services, rather than embarking on another period of austerity. We managed it emerging from the pain of war in 1945. We should invest again, to give our communities, and our public services, a brighter future.