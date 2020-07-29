CHILDREN with disabilities and developmental difficulties who attend the Serennu Centre in Newport are set to benefit from plans to build a new therapy unit at the site.
The new building will be a base for Rebound therapy, which involves a trampoline bed.
An Aneurin Bevan University Health Board report states that the therapy can be used with a “wide variety of children and adults”.
“Children who find it difficult to engage in therapy are more motivated as it is a fun activity,” it states.
“Sessions can be tailored to be more stimulating or calming depending on the intensity or rhythm of the bounce.
“It affords better breathing control, encourages blood flow and lymphatic return, and regulates muscle tone, in addition to, providing a sense of movement for children who are normally immobile.”
It is useful as a therapy for those with motor co-ordination difficulties, autism, and more profound physical difficulties.
It can enable active movement that may not be possible to achieve through other treatment, and allows for a hands-off approach using the movement of the trampoline bed.
The Serennu Centre, in the city’s High Cross area, is an integrated children’s centre that hosts health, social care and voluntary sector services for children. It opened in 2011.
The Rebound unit will cost around £818,000. The health board has given the go ahead for the project, subject to funding being approved.