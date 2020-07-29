A NEWPORT man is to stand trial in the autumn after he denied allegations he is a class A drug dealer.
Paul Newberry, 42, of Portskewett Street, pleaded not guilty to four counts of supplying heroin in the city in November 2019.
He denied the charges at a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court before Judge Richard Williams.
A trial date was fixed to start on November 23 and the case is expected to last three days.
Newberry was represented by Byron Broadstock and the prosecution by Rachel Knight.
The defendant was remanded in custody.
