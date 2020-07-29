TWO teenagers were left stuck in a baby swing last night - and had to be removed by fire crew.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service tweeted at 9.07pm Tuesday, July 29 to say they had received an unusual request.

It emerged that the two youngsters had got themselves caught in the children's playing equipment.

It prompted the service to request that if "you are over the age of four," you should not be using the baby swings.

A spokesman for the service said: "We have released two teenagers from baby swings this evening.

"If you are over the age of four please don't try and get in one.

"It may hurt when our crews try and get you out.

"These calls delay our Fire Crews from other emergencies."

People on social media saw the funny side of the incident.

It was not reported where in south Wales the incident occurred.

It comes as the fire service warned people to be mindful when they are cooking.

Latest figures have revealed fires starting in the kitchen are at their highest level in South Wales for the past three years, with cooking being the biggest cause of accidental fires in the home.

During the lockdown restrictions between April and May almost half of house fires have been caused by cooking, the service said.

"There has also been a significant increase in fires caused by chip pans and deep fat fryers with some incidents causing tragic consequences," a spokesman added.

Top tips for keep safe in the kitchen: