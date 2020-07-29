TEACHERS in Wales could be in line for a 3.75 per cent pay rise under proposals by the Welsh Government.

The plans set out by education minister Kirsty Williams today would see the increase apply to teachers on the main pay scale.

Meanwhile, starting salaries for new teachers in Wales will increase by 8.48 per cent, while head teachers, deputy and assistant heads, unqualified teachers and leading practitioners will increase by 2.75 per cent, if the proposals, which will now be put out to an eight-week consultation, are approved.

Other proposals include scrapping performance-related pay progression and bringing back national pay scales, and will see the overall cost of paying teachers in Wales increase by 3.1 per cent.

But teachers' union the NASUWT has sad the plans "fall short of what is needed to redress the year on year real-terms decline in teachers’ pay since 2010".

General secretary Dr Patrick Roach said: “Over the last few months, parents and the public have thanked teachers for the tremendous contribution they have made in supporting children’s learning during the coronavirus crisis.

"It is therefore right that the government should recognise, value and reward the work of all teachers too.

“Teachers across Wales have continued to work tirelessly in the interests of all pupils and they deserve a pay award that reflects their vital contribution to securing better life chances for all children and young people."

He added: “The Welsh Government must now demonstrate its commitment to valuing teachers by ensuring that the pay award is fully funded and guaranteed."

And school leaders' union NAHT Cymru has claimed the Welsh Government is not increasing school budgets in line with the proposed pay rise, meaning schools will need to fund the increases within their own budgets.

Director Laura Doel said: “Teachers and school leaders are key workers who have gone above and beyond to keep the country going during the coronavirus crisis. They deserve a pay rise. But today’s announcement on pay puts school leaders in a difficult position.

“With school budgets so tight every penny a school spends requires a choice: spend here, cut somewhere else.

"Schools should not be forced to choose between paying their staff properly and additional investment in children’s education and support."

Ms Williams said: “I would like to reemphasise our determination to promote teaching as a profession of choice for graduates and career changers.

“I believe these changes to pay and conditions will continue to attract high quality teachers to the profession in Wales.”