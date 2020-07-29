WILLIAM Routley, the outgoing mayor of Newport, has said goodbye to the city's residents with a musical farewell.

Cllr Routley, who represents the Langstone ward, is stepping down after his year in office, and is being replaced by new mayor Tom Suller.

Appearing in a video message on Facebook, recorded at his home alongside his wife, Alison, Cllr Routley said the past year "has been such an emotional journey".

Watch the video here.

Last year, Cllr Routley began his colourful mayoral term by proposing to the mayoress and declaring Newport as "the city of love".

The couple married in Penhow on January 25, or St Dwynwen's Day, a celebration of the Welsh saint of love.

To a soundtrack of Gracie Fields' Wish Me Luck As You Wave Me Goodbye, Cllr Routley said this week that charitable events had raised more than £26,000 for his chosen charity, the David 'Bomber' Pearce Legacy, in nine months.

Thanking those who had helped raise the sum, he said "everything you've done for us has been wonderful".

Mrs Routley added: "Thank you all for making such wonderful memories. I've met some fabulous people and we've had a great year."

Cllr Routley's mayoral term began in the wake of a family tragedy, following the death of his 21-year-old grandson, Jordan, in a road collision.

"He's been with us right throughout the year, and we dedicated the year to his beautiful memory," Cllr Routley said in this week's video message.

The outgoing mayor also expressed his condolences to the Newport residents who had lost loved ones to the ongoing Covid-19 coronavirus crisis.

"It's hit us hard," he said. "We've lost so many decent men and women, and good friends, right through the city of Newport."

As the Argus reported yesterday, Cllr Suller was elected the city's 388th recorded mayor at Newport City Council's annual general meeting.

The Marshfield ward councillor told colleagues: “It is a great honour for me to accept the nomination of mayor and I look forward to serving the city as a first citizen for the remainder of the year."

Cllr Suller’s wife Patricia is the new mayoress of Newport. The couple met in 1991 when they were both working at Tremorfa steelworks, and were married later that year.

The new mayor’s chosen charity for the year is Alzheimer’s Society Cymru.