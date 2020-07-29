A 26-year-old man is wanted by police.

Gwent Police want to trace Conor Webley.

Webley is from Hengoed but police are unsure about his current whereabouts.

He is being recalled to prison after breaching his licence conditions.

He was released from prison on July 14.

If you know where he is you are asked to call 101, quoting 2000259802.

Or you can direct message Gwent Police on social media.

(Have you seen this man? Picture: Gwent Police.)

What does being ‘on licence’ mean?

It means that for the rest of their sentence a prisoner must stick and obey certain conditions.

There are seven standard licence conditions, as set out by the ministry of justice:

(a) be of good behaviour and not behave in a way which undermines the purpose of the licence period

(b) not commit any offence

(c) keep in touch with the supervising officer in accordance with instructions given by the supervising officer

(d) receive visits from the supervising officer in accordance with instructions given by the supervising officer

(e) reside permanently at an address approved by the supervising officer and obtain the prior permission of the supervising officer for any stay of one or more nights at a different address

(f) not undertake work, or a particular type of work, unless it is approved by the supervising officer and notify the supervising officer in advance of any proposal to undertake work or a particular type of work

(g) not travel outside the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man except with the prior permission of your supervising officer or for the purposes of immigration deportation or removal.