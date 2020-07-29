Restaurant chains Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's and Pizza Express have updated diners on their reopening plans.
The details are ahead of the nationwide 'Eat Out to Help Out' scheme backed by the UK government, encouraging people to supporting businesses affected by the coronavirus lockdown.
We've put together the latest on what each chain have told us about their return to high streets across the country.
Wagamama
Wagamama have announced the return of their dine-in operation at 67 sites across the UK using ingenious sliding screens to keep diners safe whilst maintaining an enjoyable experience.
The screens, inspired by Japanese partition designs, take advantage of the long wagamama bench designs to ensure safe dining.
The team at wagamama used guest feedback to devise the sliding screens which sit on tiny rollers and can be moved up and down the full length of the benches discretely separating parties of guests from one another.
The ‘stay safe the Wagamama way’ re-opening will allow customers to experience the restaurant making a feature of the restaurant’s iconic benches.
Wagamama reopened four trial sites to test the safety and efficiency of the designs which were put in place to meet strict social distancing and increased hygiene measures.
The first restaurant to open was at the Royal Festival Hall in central London on Saturday, July 4 and included a wide variety of innovative ideas to keep customers and team members safe.
The first site was then followed by three others at the Trafford Centre, Stevenage and Swindon from Monday, July 6.
The next wave saw a further 15 open and on Monday, July 27, Wagamama reopened 28 sites.
A total of 29 branches will reopen on Friday, July 31.
A further site will be opened on August 3, five more on August 4 and the remaining four on August 5 with a further 31 restaurants re-opening early August, locations to be confirmed.
By the end of August there will be 138 wagamama restaurants open and all will participate in the ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme.
Other measures the restaurant is taking to ensure guests stay safe the wagamama way include social distancing queueing, disposable menus on placemats, front of house team members in face visors and the restaurants will also be cashless, providing a simple pay on phone mechanic at the end of the meal which minimises staff contact and adheres to the government’s request of taking the name and phone number of at least one person in the group visiting the restaurant.
CEO of Wagamama Emma Woods said: “The main question we have been working on as a team is how can our guests feel safe but still have a communal wagamama experience, sitting on our benches.
"The team have applied our philosophy of kaizen - good change - to this challenge and I am delighted we have found a design solution which provides social distancing for our guests in a way which is true to the design ethos of the brand.”
These branches reopened on July 27:
- Ashford
- Basingstoke
- Bath
- Bedford
- Birmingham Bullring
- Bournemouth
- Bracknell
- Bristol Cabot Circus
- Canterbury
- Croydon
- Derby
- Glasgow Fort
- Harrogate
- Hereford
- Lakeside
- Leamington
- Manchester St Peters
- Meadowhall
- Milton Keynes
- Newcastle
- Norwich
- Portsmouth
- Putney
- Rushden Lakes
- Salisbury
- Solihull
- Southampton
- York Designer Outlet
These branches will reopen on July 31:
- Aylesbury
- Basildon
- Bletchley
- Brent Cross
- Brighton
- Bromley
- Bury St Edmunds
- Camberley
- Cambridge
- Colchester
- Coventry
- East Midlands
- Gloucester Quays
- High Wycombe
- Ipswich
- Leeds Trinity
- Leeds White Rose
- Liverpool Speke
- Maidstone
- Manchester Spinningfields
- Reading
- Uxbridge
- Victoria
- Wandsworth
- Watford
- Westfield White City
- Whiteley Fareham
- Winchester
- Windsor
These branches will reopen in August:
- August 3 - Leicester Highcross
- August 4 - Aberdeen
- August 4 - Edinburgh Fort Kinaird
- August 4 - Edinburgh St Andrews
- August 4 - Glasgow City Ctr
- August 4 - Silverburn
- August 5 - Bridgend
- August 5 - Cardiff Library
- August 5 - Cardiff Mermaid
- August 5 - Newport
Frankie & Benny's
Frankie & Benny’s have released a list of a further 15 restaurants that have reopened for dine-in, click and collect and delivery this week, taking the total number of reopened sites to 35 by the end of the month.
The company say they will also be taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme throughout August, offering 50.
All restaurants listed below reopened for click and collect, delivery and dine-in from July 27:
- Basildon - Festival Park
- Burleigh House - The Strand
- Feltham
- Trowbridge
- Exeter - Marsh Barton
- Swindon
- Birmingham - The Fort
- Northampton – Riverside
- Derby Pride Park
- Rotheram
- Eldon Square Newcastle
- York - Clifton Moor
- Metrocentre, Gateshead
- Glasgow Fort
- Dunfermline
Customers will be asked to book in advance with contact details collected through their digital platforms (bookings, order at table and pay my bill), which will be stored for 21 days, in accordance to Government’s guidance.
Mark Chambers, CEO of the Leisure division, said: "We are delighted to be reopening more Frankie & Benny’s restaurants and very much look forward to welcoming back our guests.
"Our priority will be to ensure the health and safety of our teams and guests whilst providing a first-class experience.
"We are very pleased with the feedback we have received from returning guests so far and we will be monitoring feedback very closely to ensure we continue to deliver a great and safe experience.
"We are also thrilled to participate in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. This is a much-needed boost for our sector, and we thank the Government for their support."
Pizza Express
PizzaExpress has announced the reopening dates for more than 150 more of its pizzerias across the UK.
A total of 71 restaurants will reopen for dine-in and dine-out services on Thursday, July 30, and an additional 88 on Thursday, August 6.
The next phases of PizzaExpress’ reopening plan follow successful ‘test and learn’ trials of delivery, click-and-collect and dine-in services at selected pizzerias since July 9.
The company say that further phases of UK restaurant reopenings will be announced in due course.
Opening in accordance with the latest government advice, each pizzeria has robust measures in place to ensure the safety and wellbeing of teams and customers.
These include a physically distanced layout, hand sanitiser stations, heightened hygiene procedures and cleaning measures along with regular health checks of team members. PizzaExpress has also introduced a new online booking service, as well as a new digital menu and cashless payment to assist and reassure customers.
Each pizzeria that’s open will be supporting the government’s ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme throughout August for dine-in customers.
Zoe Bowley, managing director at PizzaExpress said: "It’s been very exciting to welcome customers back into our restaurants in the last fortnight, and our teams are looking forward to reopening hundreds more pizzerias in the next few weeks.
"Our top priority remains the safety and wellbeing of our teams and customers, and we are very grateful for the way that our customers have embraced our new procedures.
"The response to our online booking system, new digital menus and cashless payments has been fantastic, and we encourage everyone to use these services as much as possible as their local restaurant reopens.
"All of our open restaurants will be very happily supporting the Eat out to Help Out scheme in August, which will give our customers outstanding value for money.
"We’re working hard to provide the PizzaExpress experience that our customers love in a safe and responsible way, as we bring back our freshly handmade pizza to even more locations as soon as we can."
The pizzerias that will reopen on Thursday, July 30, are:
- Bournemouth Beach
- Falmouth
- Newquay
- St. Ives
- Blackpool
- Barnes
- Hampton Court
- Kew
- Kingston 2 – The Rotunda
- Muswell Hill
- Paddington
- Radlett
- Ruislip
- Stanmore
- Twickenham
- Watford
- Wimbledon 1 – Village
- Bedford
- Cambridge – Jesus Lane
- Cambridge – Regent St
- Derby – Irongate
- Derby – Intu
- East Midlands Park
- Huntingdon
- Lincoln
- Newark
- Nottingham – King St
- Nottingham – Giltbrook
- Peterborough
- Rushden Lakes
- St. Neots
- Stamford
- West Bridgford
- Aldershot
- Alresford
- Alton
- Banstead
- Bracknell
- Camberley
- Caterham
- Cheam
- Chertsey
- Cobham – Anyards Road
- Coulsdon
- Cranleigh
- Crawley
- Croydon – Valley Park
- Dorking
- Epsom
- Farnham
- Fleet
- Godalming
- Guildford
- Haslemere
- Horsham
- Marlow
- New Malden
- Oxted
- Petersfield
- Purely
- Sunningdale
- Surbiton
- Sutton 2
- Wallington
- Weybridge
- Winchester
- Worcester Park
- Brighton – Prince Albert St
- Brighton – Brighton Marina
- Brighton – Jubilee St
- Brent Cross
The pizzerias that will reopen on Thursday, August 6, are:
- Andover
- Basingstoke
- Basingstoke – Festival Place
- Bath
- Bath 2
- Christchurch
- Devizes
- Dorchester
- Exeter
- Marlborough
- Newbury
- Plymouth – Barbican
- Poole – Tower Park
- Salisbury
- Taunton
- Truro
- Westbourne
- Aberdeen – Union Square
- Edinburgh – George IV Bridge
- Glasgow – Queen St
- Teesside Park
- Manchester – King St
- Lavender Hill
- Wandsworth – Old York Road
- Epping
- Harlow
- Harpenden
- Hitchin
- Loughton
- Romford
- Upminster
- Welwyn Garden City
- Winchmore Hill
- Abingdon
- Banbury
- Bicester
- Birmingham – Brindley Place
- Birmingham – Bullring
- Bristol – Harbourside
- Cardiff – High St
- Gloucester Quays
- Hemel Hempstead
- Leighton Buzzard
- Loughborough
- Oxford – Golden Cross
- Shrewsbury
- Stratford Upon Avon
- Sutton Coldfield
- Wallingford
- Witney
- Amersham
- Gerrards Cross
- Henley
- Maidenhead
- Reading – Oracle
- Southampton – Westquay
- Windsor
- Wokingham
- Arundel
- Bluewater
- Bluewater – The Plaza
- Bromley
- Bromley – St Marks Centre
- Canterbury
- Chichester
- Eastbourne
- Eltham
- Hastings
- High Wicombe – Eden Centre
- Hove
- Lewes
- Portsmouth
- Sevenoaks
- Worthing
- Leeds – Headingley
- Leeds – Albion Place
- Sheffield – Meadowhall
- Sheffield – St Pauls Place
- Beckenham
- Bexleyheath
- Chislehurst
- Great Portland Street
- Leicester Square
- London Wall – Salisbury House
- Sidcup
- West Wickham
- Fleet – Services
- Oxford – Services
The pizzerias that are currently open, are:
Dine-in services
- Jersey – St. Brelade
- Jersey – St. Helier
- Buxton
- Carlisle
- Cheshire Oaks
- Chester
- Didsbury
- Hale
- Knutsford
- Liverpool – King’s Waterfront
- Macclesfield
- Poynton
- Wilmslow
- Bar Marzano – Norwich
- Basildon
- Bishops Stortford
- Braintree
- Brentwood
- Bury St. Edmonds
- Chelmsford
- Colchester
- Ely
- Hatfield
- Hertford
- Ipswich – Regatta Quay
- Kings Lynn
- Lakeside
- Newmarket
- Norwich – St. Benedict Street
- Norwich – Forum Building
- Rayleigh
- Southend
- Berkhamsted
- Beverley
- Durham
- Harrogate
- Hull – Princes Quay
- Ilkley
- Newcastle – Eldon Square
- Skipton
- York – River House
- York – McArthur Glen
- York – St. Sampsons Square
- London – Abbey Road
- London – Bankside
- Gretna Gateway
Delivery-only and click-and-collect services:
- Abbeville Road
- Balham
- Belsize Park
- Camden
- Chiswick
- Croydon – George Street
- Dulwich
- Ealing
- Fulham Road – (363)
- Greenwich
- Notting Hill Gate
- Shepherds Bush
- Wandsworth – Trinity Road
- London - Fulham Road
- London - Kennington, London
- London - Highgate
- London - Putney
- London – Wimbledon, Broadway
- London - Islington
- London - Stratford East
- London - Pimlico
- London - South Woodford
- London - Mill Hill
- London - Barnet
- Reigate
- London - Teddington
- London - Whetstone
- St Albans
- London - Walthamstow
- London - Richmond
- London - Curtain Road
- Esher
- Walton On Thames
- London – Harrow, St George Centre
- Woking
