Restaurant chains Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's and Pizza Express have updated diners on their reopening plans.

The details are ahead of the nationwide 'Eat Out to Help Out' scheme backed by the UK government, encouraging people to supporting businesses affected by the coronavirus lockdown.

We've put together the latest on what each chain have told us about their return to high streets across the country.

Wagamama

Wagamama have announced the return of their dine-in operation at 67 sites across the UK using ingenious sliding screens to keep diners safe whilst maintaining an enjoyable experience.

The screens, inspired by Japanese partition designs, take advantage of the long wagamama bench designs to ensure safe dining.

The team at wagamama used guest feedback to devise the sliding screens which sit on tiny rollers and can be moved up and down the full length of the benches discretely separating parties of guests from one another.

The ‘stay safe the Wagamama way’ re-opening will allow customers to experience the restaurant making a feature of the restaurant’s iconic benches.

Wagamama reopened four trial sites to test the safety and efficiency of the designs which were put in place to meet strict social distancing and increased hygiene measures.

The first restaurant to open was at the Royal Festival Hall in central London on Saturday, July 4 and included a wide variety of innovative ideas to keep customers and team members safe.

The first site was then followed by three others at the Trafford Centre, Stevenage and Swindon from Monday, July 6.

The next wave saw a further 15 open and on Monday, July 27, Wagamama reopened 28 sites.

A total of 29 branches will reopen on Friday, July 31.

A further site will be opened on August 3, five more on August 4 and the remaining four on August 5 with a further 31 restaurants re-opening early August, locations to be confirmed.

By the end of August there will be 138 wagamama restaurants open and all will participate in the ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme.

Other measures the restaurant is taking to ensure guests stay safe the wagamama way include social distancing queueing, disposable menus on placemats, front of house team members in face visors and the restaurants will also be cashless, providing a simple pay on phone mechanic at the end of the meal which minimises staff contact and adheres to the government’s request of taking the name and phone number of at least one person in the group visiting the restaurant.

CEO of Wagamama Emma Woods said: “The main question we have been working on as a team is how can our guests feel safe but still have a communal wagamama experience, sitting on our benches.

"The team have applied our philosophy of kaizen - good change - to this challenge and I am delighted we have found a design solution which provides social distancing for our guests in a way which is true to the design ethos of the brand.”

These branches reopened on July 27:

Ashford

Basingstoke

Bath

Bedford

Birmingham Bullring

Bournemouth

Bracknell

Bristol Cabot Circus

Canterbury

Croydon

Derby

Glasgow Fort

Harrogate

Hereford

Lakeside

Leamington

Manchester St Peters

Meadowhall

Milton Keynes

Newcastle

Norwich

Portsmouth

Putney

Rushden Lakes

Salisbury

Solihull

Southampton

York Designer Outlet

These branches will reopen on July 31:

Aylesbury

Basildon

Bletchley

Brent Cross

Brighton

Bromley

Bury St Edmunds

Camberley

Cambridge

Colchester

Coventry

East Midlands

Gloucester Quays

High Wycombe

Ipswich

Leeds Trinity

Leeds White Rose

Liverpool Speke

Maidstone

Manchester Spinningfields

Reading

Uxbridge

Victoria

Wandsworth

Watford

Westfield White City

Whiteley Fareham

Winchester

Windsor

These branches will reopen in August:

August 3 - Leicester Highcross

August 4 - Aberdeen

August 4 - Edinburgh Fort Kinaird

August 4 - Edinburgh St Andrews

August 4 - Glasgow City Ctr

August 4 - Silverburn

August 5 - Bridgend

August 5 - Cardiff Library

August 5 - Cardiff Mermaid

August 5 - Newport

Frankie & Benny's

Frankie & Benny’s have released a list of a further 15 restaurants that have reopened for dine-in, click and collect and delivery this week, taking the total number of reopened sites to 35 by the end of the month.

The company say they will also be taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme throughout August, offering 50.

All restaurants listed below reopened for click and collect, delivery and dine-in from July 27:

Basildon - Festival Park

Burleigh House - The Strand

Feltham

Trowbridge

Exeter - Marsh Barton

Swindon

Birmingham - The Fort

Northampton – Riverside

Derby Pride Park

Rotheram

Eldon Square Newcastle

York - Clifton Moor

Metrocentre, Gateshead

Glasgow Fort

Dunfermline

Customers will be asked to book in advance with contact details collected through their digital platforms (bookings, order at table and pay my bill), which will be stored for 21 days, in accordance to Government’s guidance.

Mark Chambers, CEO of the Leisure division, said: "We are delighted to be reopening more Frankie & Benny’s restaurants and very much look forward to welcoming back our guests.

"Our priority will be to ensure the health and safety of our teams and guests whilst providing a first-class experience.

"We are very pleased with the feedback we have received from returning guests so far and we will be monitoring feedback very closely to ensure we continue to deliver a great and safe experience.

"We are also thrilled to participate in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. This is a much-needed boost for our sector, and we thank the Government for their support."

Pizza Express

PizzaExpress has announced the reopening dates for more than 150 more of its pizzerias across the UK.

A total of 71 restaurants will reopen for dine-in and dine-out services on Thursday, July 30, and an additional 88 on Thursday, August 6.

The next phases of PizzaExpress’ reopening plan follow successful ‘test and learn’ trials of delivery, click-and-collect and dine-in services at selected pizzerias since July 9.

The company say that further phases of UK restaurant reopenings will be announced in due course.

Opening in accordance with the latest government advice, each pizzeria has robust measures in place to ensure the safety and wellbeing of teams and customers.

These include a physically distanced layout, hand sanitiser stations, heightened hygiene procedures and cleaning measures along with regular health checks of team members. PizzaExpress has also introduced a new online booking service, as well as a new digital menu and cashless payment to assist and reassure customers.

Each pizzeria that’s open will be supporting the government’s ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme throughout August for dine-in customers.

Zoe Bowley, managing director at PizzaExpress said: "It’s been very exciting to welcome customers back into our restaurants in the last fortnight, and our teams are looking forward to reopening hundreds more pizzerias in the next few weeks.

"Our top priority remains the safety and wellbeing of our teams and customers, and we are very grateful for the way that our customers have embraced our new procedures.

"The response to our online booking system, new digital menus and cashless payments has been fantastic, and we encourage everyone to use these services as much as possible as their local restaurant reopens.

"All of our open restaurants will be very happily supporting the Eat out to Help Out scheme in August, which will give our customers outstanding value for money.

"We’re working hard to provide the PizzaExpress experience that our customers love in a safe and responsible way, as we bring back our freshly handmade pizza to even more locations as soon as we can."

The pizzerias that will reopen on Thursday, July 30, are:

Bournemouth Beach Falmouth Newquay St. Ives Blackpool Barnes Hampton Court Kew Kingston 2 – The Rotunda Muswell Hill Paddington Radlett Ruislip Stanmore Twickenham Watford Wimbledon 1 – Village Bedford Cambridge – Jesus Lane Cambridge – Regent St Derby – Irongate Derby – Intu East Midlands Park Huntingdon Lincoln Newark Nottingham – King St Nottingham – Giltbrook Peterborough Rushden Lakes St. Neots Stamford West Bridgford Aldershot Alresford Alton Banstead Bracknell Camberley Caterham Cheam Chertsey Cobham – Anyards Road Coulsdon Cranleigh Crawley Croydon – Valley Park Dorking Epsom Farnham Fleet Godalming Guildford Haslemere Horsham Marlow New Malden Oxted Petersfield Purely Sunningdale Surbiton Sutton 2 Wallington Weybridge Winchester Worcester Park Brighton – Prince Albert St Brighton – Brighton Marina Brighton – Jubilee St Brent Cross

The pizzerias that will reopen on Thursday, August 6, are:

Andover Basingstoke Basingstoke – Festival Place Bath Bath 2 Christchurch Devizes Dorchester Exeter Marlborough Newbury Plymouth – Barbican Poole – Tower Park Salisbury Taunton Truro Westbourne Aberdeen – Union Square Edinburgh – George IV Bridge Glasgow – Queen St Teesside Park Manchester – King St Lavender Hill Wandsworth – Old York Road Epping Harlow Harpenden Hitchin Loughton Romford Upminster Welwyn Garden City Winchmore Hill Abingdon Banbury Bicester Birmingham – Brindley Place Birmingham – Bullring Bristol – Harbourside Cardiff – High St Gloucester Quays Hemel Hempstead Leighton Buzzard Loughborough Oxford – Golden Cross Shrewsbury Stratford Upon Avon Sutton Coldfield Wallingford Witney Amersham Gerrards Cross Henley Maidenhead Reading – Oracle Southampton – Westquay Windsor Wokingham Arundel Bluewater Bluewater – The Plaza Bromley Bromley – St Marks Centre Canterbury Chichester Eastbourne Eltham Hastings High Wicombe – Eden Centre Hove Lewes Portsmouth Sevenoaks Worthing Leeds – Headingley Leeds – Albion Place Sheffield – Meadowhall Sheffield – St Pauls Place Beckenham Bexleyheath Chislehurst Great Portland Street Leicester Square London Wall – Salisbury House Sidcup West Wickham Fleet – Services Oxford – Services

The pizzerias that are currently open, are:

Dine-in services

Jersey – St. Brelade Jersey – St. Helier Buxton Carlisle Cheshire Oaks Chester Didsbury Hale Knutsford Liverpool – King’s Waterfront Macclesfield Poynton Wilmslow Bar Marzano – Norwich Basildon Bishops Stortford Braintree Brentwood Bury St. Edmonds Chelmsford Colchester Ely Hatfield Hertford Ipswich – Regatta Quay Kings Lynn Lakeside Newmarket Norwich – St. Benedict Street Norwich – Forum Building Rayleigh Southend Berkhamsted Beverley Durham Harrogate Hull – Princes Quay Ilkley Newcastle – Eldon Square Skipton York – River House York – McArthur Glen York – St. Sampsons Square London – Abbey Road London – Bankside Gretna Gateway

