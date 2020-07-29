Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Whether you're an essential worker or someone who has to run necessary errands, if you're out in public during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, you're likely wearing a face mask.

And while face masks can help prevent the spread of the virus, they can also irritate your skin if you're wearing one for an extended period of time. ‘Having to wear a mask for 13 hours is hard’, Kayla F., a nurse in Washington, D.C. says. ‘It's uncomfortable on my ears and nose and it also chafes my face and has led to a lot of breakouts on my chin and lower cheeks’.

To help you stay safe while also keeping your face healthy, we asked a dermatologist along with our own beauty expert for their top tips on preventing (and treating) skin irritation caused by face masks.

How face masks can irritate your skin

Breakouts can be one side effect of mask use. Credit: Jevelin/Getty Images

Anything that rubs against your face for hours on end is bound to cause some irritation—and face masks are no different. ‘When it comes to cloth or surgical masks, we are primarily seeing mild skin irritation, mild comedones (clogged pores), and reactions to the fabric itself’, Allie McAllister, BSN, FNP-C, DCNP, explains. ‘While just wearing a mask can cause friction which can be irritating to the skin, the types of materials, dyes, and detergents in the mask can also cause irritation and rashes’.

Besides rashes and chafing, face masks can also lead to breakouts. It makes sense when you think about it—your mask is creating a moist, warm environment against your skin, which is perfect for bacteria to thrive. ‘Breakouts can occur from sweat, dirt, and moisture being trapped under the mask’, McAllister says.

How to protect your skin from your face mask

Always start with a clean face. Credit: Getty Images

For starters, McAllister says you should always thoroughly wash your face before you put on your mask and after you take it off (she likes Cerave Hydrating Facial Cleanser in particular because it's gentle and non-irritating). Then, McAllister recommends, ‘If you know you’ll be wearing your mask for a long period of time I would suggest applying a thin layer of Aquaphor Healing Ointment to the areas that will come in direct contact with the mask.’

You can also try an anti-chafing balm, like Body Glide which is is a favourite of Reviewed staffers who run. Apply it on areas where your mask typically rubs against your skin, like the nose, cheeks, chin, or ears.

Keep in mind, too you should wash your face mask regularly in the laundry—and McAllister agrees. She suggests using a detergent specifically for sensitive skin that's free of any dyes or perfumes.

Bonus: If you have the luxury of picking and choosing your mask (or your materials), McAllister says the type of fabric can make a big difference in your mask's comfort. She recommends a soft cotton fabric that's more breathable than other alternatives.

McAllister says once again to start with Aquaphor if you notice any irritation or discomfort. However, she advises that you speak to a dermatologist if the irritation is more severe or does not resolve with Aquaphor.

And as for breakouts, our lifestyle writer and beauty guru Jessica Kasparian has a few products she swears by. ‘If a blemish pops up, I love the Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, which uses isopropyl alcohol to dry up pimples and calamine lotion to soothe’, she says, adding, ‘I also love hydrocolloid patches like the CosRX Acne Pimple Master Patch set. They're clear dots that extract impurities while also creating a protective layer over the pimple so nothing else can irritate it’. Jessica also says that she makes sure to focus on her chin and lower face when washing her face since that's the area covered by a mask.

