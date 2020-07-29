YOU will be able to get a cheeseburger for just £0.49 from McDonald's next week as the Eat Out to Help Out scheme begins.
From August 3 - 31, fast food chain McDonald's is offering 50 per cent off and it means big savings.
The offer only applies when you dine in and is available Monday through to Wednesday.
The Welsh Government is set to allow restaurants, cafes and pubs to open indoors from August 3.
First discovered on the forum hotukdeals, this is the full reduced menu for McDonald's.
Big Mac - £1.69
Bacon Cheese Burger - £0.99
Bacon Mayo Chicken - £0.69
Double Cheese Burger - £0.79
Quarter Pounder - £1.69
Vegetable Deluxe - £1.69
Filet-O-Fish - £1.69
Cheese Burger - £0.49
McChicken Sandwich - £1.69
Hamburger - £0.44
Mayo Chicken - £0.49
20 Chicken Nuggets - £2.39
9 Chicken Nuggets - £1.89
5 Chicken Selects - £2.39
Veggie Dippers - £1.69
3 Chicken Selects - £1.84
6 Chicken Nuggets - £1.69
Mozzarella Dippers Share-box - £2.54
Mozzarella Dippers - £0.94
Dips - £0.10
Happy Meal - £1.49
Large Fries - £0.74
Medium Fries - £0.59
Small Fries - £0.49
Mini McFlurry - £0.39
McFlurry - £0.49
Milkshake - £0.94
Large Milkshake - £1.04
No Sugar Drinks:
Small - £0.45
Medium - £0.49
Large - £0.69
Sugar Taxed Drinks:
Small - £0.48
Medium - £0.55
Large - £0.76
Tropicana - £0.69
Water - £0.64
Robinsons Fruit Shoot - £0.49
Milk - £0.44
Flat White - £0.74
Latte - £0.74
Cappuccino - £0.74
Black Coffee - £0.49
White Coffee - £0.49
Single Espresso - £0.39
Double Espresso - £0.49
Hot Chocolate - £0.49
PG Tips Tea - £0.49
