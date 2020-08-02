Newport is well known for its deep culture and docks as well as being a stones throw from rural countryside.

Less than 30 minutes from Cardiff and with direct train links to London, arriving in under two hours, commuting from Newport has never been easier.

As a vast number of people settle into working from home due to the coronavirus, more people are looking to move a little further outside of the cramped cities to find outdoor space and fresh air.

Able to get more bang for your buck in Newport, the average asking price for a pad in the City is lower than the national average at £179,075.

Here are the most expensive homes for sale on Zoopla:

£895,000

Five bed detached house - Ridgeway, Newport NP20

This art deco style five bed family home has an indoor badminton court / gymnasium and sauna.

The property has a basement living area that can be used as an annexe or home office.

The kitchen has been recently fitted with quartz counter tops and door that opens on to the rear balcony.

£780,000

Three bed farmhouse - Broadway, Caerleon, Newport NP18

This three bedroom farmhouse in Caerleon has remained in the same family for generations and has never before been on the market.

The property is described as having been recently renovated to a high standard including fitting a new state of the art kitchen.

The property sits on a 10acre plot with a yard, barn and various outbuildings.

£750,000

Four bed detached house - Pontymason Lane, Rogerstone, Newport NP10

This property is located a stones throw away from Newport Golf Course and has private access to the canal.

The property is described as being set down a private driveway on a large plot of land, the garden area boasts stunning views stretching from the Bristol channel and over Newport.

The farmhouse has been completely renovated throughout and is stated as being ready to move in.

£650,000

Five bed detached house - Picked Lane, Nash, Newport NP18

This family home was originally a stone-built cottage and has been greatly extended and modernised while retaining much of it's character.

The kitchen has an original exposed wall, is tiled throughout and has integrated appliances.

Overall the property has five bedrooms, two reception rooms and two bathrooms, including an ensuite.

£625,000

Eight bed block of flats - Gold Tops, Newport NP20

This property is separated into four sets of two bedroom flats.

Each flat has been completely renovated by the current owner.

The building is described as being a short walking distance from Newport Railway Station and Newport Crown Court.

The flats are currently being rented and are achieving an estimated yield of 4.5% for the four flats.

