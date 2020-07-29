THE new chief executive of Newport City Council has been appointed.

The city council’s strategic director for place, Beverly Owen was appointed as the council’s new chief executive in an annual general meeting (AGM) held yesterday evening.

She succeeds Will Godfrey, who left the post in September 2019.

Ms Owen has 28 years of local government experience, and in her most recent role at Newport council led several service areas including regeneration, investment and housing.

She has also held the position of acting chief executive since the interim, Sheila Davies, resigned in March after accusing the council of a ‘pre-determined’ recruitment process, something the council has denied.

Speaking about her appointment to the role, Ms Owen said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time so far in Newport and am looking forward to this next chapter.

“There are challenges but also so many opportunities and I want to be at the forefront of the changes that are being made.

“I am honoured to take up the position of chief executive and want to do the best I can for the people of Newport and the council.”

In the AGM the leader of Newport’s Conservative group, Cllr Matthew Evans, voted against the appointment.

He said: “I will be voting against this recommendation, a decision I have not taken lightly.

“I want to make it quite clear that this in no way reflects on the abilities of Bev who has been an excellent strategic director.

“Having taken legal advice it would not be appropriate for me to give the reasons behind this but of course, should your appointment be confirmed now I will continue to work with you to ensure Newport residents receive the best services possible.”

Ms Owen began her career at Merthyr Tydfil County Council and got her first head of service job at the age of 28 in Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council.

She joined Newport City Council in 2015 as head of regeneration, investment and housing and then became strategic director for place in 2016.

The leader of the council, Cllr Jane Mudd said: “Beverly has already proved herself across broad and challenging portfolios. She leads always with aplomb, patience and foresight.

“Beverly also effectively develops and maintains long-lasting and important relationships with partners, businesses and other organisations, all to benefit Newport. She is determined to do the best for the council and, more importantly, for the City of Newport.

“She has also proved herself and how adaptable she is during the recent public health emergency. These have been unprecedented times for everyone and a major challenge across the public sector. Beverly has guided the authority effectively, always with the wellbeing of the city and our residents as the focus.

“I am confident that she will continue her excellent work and help Newport grow further and faster.”