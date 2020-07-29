THE Tory leader is looking for a £100,000-a-year spokesperson to represent the UK Government in new televised briefings.
The Conservatives posted the vacancy on their website this morning, describing it as a “unique opportunity” to work at the heart of Westminster.
Whoever holds the position will become a senior Number 10 official and will be able to issue Boris Johnson with policy advice, reports The National.
The job posting says: “The successful candidate will become a trusted political adviser to the Prime Minister and member of the senior team at Downing Street, reporting into the Prime Minister’s Director of Communications.
“You will represent the Government and the Prime Minister to an audience of millions on a daily basis, across the main broadcast channels and social media, and have the chance to influence and shape public opinion.”
The role will require the spokesperson to regularly deliver speeches in new Trump-style televised briefings.
The role will close on Friday, August 21.
