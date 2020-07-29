A PAEDOPHILE blasted by a judge who told him he disgusted him as he jailed him for downloading thousands of child abuse images has been caught again.

Jason Lee Evans, of Gaer Vale, Newport, was locked up for 16 months in October 2016 for possessing more than 17,000 indecent images.

The 50-year-old is facing another prison sentence next month after he pleaded guilty, at the city’s magistrates’ court, to making indecent photographs of children in April.

Evans also admitted possessing extreme animal pornography and breaching his sexual harm prevention order from 2016 by installing a VPN on his mobile phone.

Four years ago, when he was being sentenced at Newport Crown Court, Judge Christopher Llewellyn-Jones QC told him: "Jason Lee Evans, frankly you disgust me.”

Prosecutor Jason Howells said that of the 17,727 indecent still images and videos of children Evans had, 283 of these images were category A – the most serious.

There were 283 images at category B and there were 17,161 category C images.

They showed mainly girls between six and 12-years-old.

He told the court in some of the images the children appeared to be in “pain” and there was use of ropes and also animals involved.

Mr Howells said the defendant co-operated with police and answered the door to officers saying, 'I'll show you where they are to speed things up for you’. Police recovered a computer tower and a number of hard drives.

Evans told police in his interview that he had been an amphetamine addict for 20 years but had been clean up until just before his arrest.

The defendant admitted he searched for terms including school “girls in uniform” and “pre-teen hard core”.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing indecent images of children.

Ben Waters, mitigating, said his client was “ashamed” of his behaviour and that the defendant lived in a “virtual reality”.

Evans is due to be sentenced on August 6 at Newport Crown Court and was granted conditional bail.