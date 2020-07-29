TGI FRIDAYS will reopen its Newport branch on Monday, August 3, the restaurant has confirmed.
The opening also coincides with the beginning of the Eat Out to Help Out scheme, meaning Fridays fans can also get 50 per cent off their food bill.
As per industry-wide regulations, the Friars Walk outlet will be enforcing “strict” rules.
- Fridays ask that you book before you visit. You can book ready for Monday now (tables up to six people)
- You must follow and adhere to the socially distancing queuing system on arrival
- Hand sanitising must also be used on entry
And Fridays also say their “teams will be doing their part to keep guests safe”.
There will be:
- Dedicated door hosts to guide guests
- Tables and chairs will be sanitised after each seating
- There will be separate queues for dining in and Click & Collect and delivery
- There will be single use, FSC certified, 100 per cent biodegradable menus
Speaking about the reopening of the Wales restaurants, Fridays CEO, Robert B. Cook, said: “It feels great to be able to welcome our guests back into our Wales restaurants from 3rd August and once again give them that memorable Fridays experience.
“We are confident that guests will feel safe when they dine in our restaurants thanks to our COVID-19 safety management control measures that will safeguard our teams and our guests.”