RESTAURANTS, cafes, bars, and pubs across Torfaen are taking part in the UK government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme in August.
The scheme offers customers at participating venues a 50 per cent discount on food and non-alcoholic drinks (up to £10 discount per person).
To take part, visit a participating venue any Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday between August 3 and August 31.
You don't need a voucher to take part, and you can use it in conjunction with other offers. There is no minimum spend, and the UK government will reimburse participating venues for the discounts.
MORE NEWS:
- Aneurin Bevan University Health Board predicting £77m deficit
- Convicted Newport heroin dealer ate evidence against him
- Platinum, gold and sapphire time as Gwent family celebrate 165 years of married life between them
Alcohol cannot be claimed as part of the scheme.
Here are all the venues which have signed up to the scheme so far in Torfaen. Some restaurants may not have registered for the scheme yet.
- Amici D Italia, High Street, Pontypool.
- Boswells Cafe, Gwent Square, Cwmbran Shopping Centre.
- Brown Bear's Coffee House, The Parade, Cwmbran.
- Butterflies Bar and Kitchen, Queen Street, Blaenavon.
- Horseshoe Inn, Old Abergavenny Road, Mamhilad.
- Kaspas, Leisure at Cwmbran, Old Glyndwr Road, Cwmbran.
- McDonald's, A4042 roundabout, New Inn.
- Mcdonald's, North Walk, Cwmbran.
- Owen's Cafe, The Highway, Croesyceiliog.
- Page's Fish & Chips Restaurant, Woodside Road, Cwmbran.
- Rabaiotti's Restaurant, North Walk, Cwmbran.
- Starbucks, Cwmbran Centre, Cwmbran.
- Subway, North Walk, Cwmbran.
- TJ'S Catering, John Baker Close, Cwmbran.
- The Lower New Inn, Newport Road, New Inn.
- The Parkway Hotel and Ravellos Restaurant, Cwmbran Drive, Cwmbran.
- The Upper Cock Inn, The Highway, Croesyceiliog.
- The Wain-y-Clare, Usk Road, Penperlleni.