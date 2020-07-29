THERE are six new cases of the coronavirus in Gwent, reports Public Health Wales (PHW).
Three of the new cases are in Blaenau Gwent, which means there have been five cases in the area over the last seven days.
And there is one new case in each of Newport, Caerphilly and Monmouthshire.
There are no new cases in Torfaen.
Over the last week, there have been 16 new cases of Covid-19 in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area.
There have been no new deaths in Gwent from the coronavirus.
It means there has not been a laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 death in the region for 18 days in a row.
Across Wales, five more people have died after contracting the coronavirus.
This follows two days where no deaths were reported by PHW.
However, the new deaths did not necessarily happen in the last 24 hours as PHW update the data as it comes in from hospitals across Wales.
There are 32 new cases of the virus across Wales.
The majority of the new cases stem from Wrexham, with 15.
