TWELVE dogs have been stolen across Gwent over the space of three days.

Yesterday, the Argus reported three spaniels and one Jack Russell were taken from a property on Bedwellty Road in Markham between 9.30pm on Sunday and 7am on Monday, July 27.

And now police have said eight other dogs have been stolen in two other incidents since Sunday, July 26 - and believe the thieves have been particularly targeting spaniels, with 11 of the 12 animals stolen of that breed.

One of the three spaniels that was stolen from a farm on Bedwellty Road, Markham

The stolen Jack Russell from Bedwellty Farm, Markham

In the second incident, two spaniels were taken from a shed at a property on Pwll Y Pant in Caerphilly around 1.15am on Tuesday, July 28.

And six spaniels were also taken from outdoor kennels in Broad Street Common, Newport, between 3am and 10.45am the same day.

Another of the stolen spaniels from a farm on Bedwellty Road, Markham

Anyone with any information relating to any of these incidents are asked to contact Gwent Police on 101 or through their social media channels and use the relevant reference numbers:

Markham: 2000267861

Pwll Y Pant: 2000268142

Newport: 2000269543

Alongside the appeal for information, the force have issued a warning and advice for dog owners to take extra security measures to ensure the safety of their pets.

They advice for owners to ensure that their pet is microchipped to allow for tracing of the owners if the dog runs off and is found or is stolen and taken to a vet at any point following the theft. They also advise to not leave dogs alone in the street or in a car or even the garden and to ensure that the garden and if appropriate, kennels, are secure.