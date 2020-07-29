RESIDENTS across Caerphilly County Borough are being asked to have their say on Public Spaces Protection Orders in the area.
The system, which places restrictions on dogs in playgrounds and other public areas, and drinking in public, has been in place since 2017 and the three-year period is coming to an end. Caerphilly county borough council want locals to have their say on whether they would be in favour of extending the orders.
The dog control order was adopted by the council and bans dogs from enclosed play areas and multi-use games areas and they must be kept on a lead in enclosed memorial gardens and when directed to by an authorised officer. Dog owners must also pick up after their dog in public places and to carry an appropriate disposable method for their dog’s waste.
MORE NEWS:
- Two teenagers had to be rescued from baby swing after becoming stuck
- Platinum, gold and sapphire time as Gwent family celebrate 165 years of married life between them
- New therapy unit to be built at Newport's Serennu children's centre
The dog control order survey is available here: https://www.caerphilly.gov.uk/PSPODogControl
Locals in the borough are also able to have their say on an order that prevents alcohol consumption in public in multiple locations throughout the borough. The alcohol order survey is available here: https://www.caerphilly.gov.uk/PSPODrinkinginpublic
Both surveys are available from today, Wednesday, July 29 and will run for a six-week period.