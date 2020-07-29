A NEWPORT group are working to make their area greener – and their efforts have impressed their local Senedd Member.
The Milton Court Garden and Wildlife Project has been set up at Milton Court in Ringland. There, they have been planting and growing their own plants and vegetables and are attracting various species of wildlife using bird feeders provided by the RSPB.
John Griffiths, Senedd Member for Newport East and chair of the Senedd’s Cross-Party Group on Biodiversity attended the project and met leaders Tom Scott, Zoe Scott, Andrew Powers and Mark Carter.
Mr Griffiths MS said: “I was really impressed by the work they are doing. It’s also really good to hear how they are working with others in the community including at Milton Primary School. I’m looking forward to supporting the group further in the future.”