Charity fundraisers have been hard at it during lockdown for all manner of good causes.

Here we take a look at some of their efforts.

If you’ve been up to something and want to share it with our readers go to bit.ly/2VB1uEK to tell us what you’ve been up to.

Newport County AFC

A crowdfunding campaign to raise money for Newport County AFC's home shirt sponsorship is nearing its £40,000 target.

At time of writing the Save Our Shirt fundraiser is sitting at a total of nearly £38,500.

This season Newport County AFC supporters will be able to choose the charity to take the sponsors' space on the club’s 2020-21 home shirt.

The club launched the crowdfunding appeal to raise £40,000 for next season’s first team home shirt sponsorship – with the sponsors’ space on the front of the first team home shirt going to a charity chosen by those who have donated.

If donations collected exceed £40,000, 50 per cent of any additional donations will be shared on an equal basis with the three selected charities.

Those who donate can choose one of three charities with close links to Newport County AFC to be on the front of next season’s first team home shirt.

The three charities are:

Alzheimer’s Society Cymru - part of a UK organisation that is facing dementia head on, working with us all to build a movement to lead the way in support, society and research

JDRF - a charity battling type-1 diabetes. Their vision is a world without type-1 diabetes, and they are dedicated to improving lives until they find the cure

Kidscape - working towards all children being able to grow up in a world free from bullying and harm, with adults who keep them safe and help them to reach their full potential. Their mission is to provide children, families, carers and professionals with advice, training and practical tools to prevent bullying and protect young lives.

In a statement, released online, the club said: "With the Covid-19 pandemic continuing to cause uncertainty and considerable economic challenges, all clubs are having to be creative as they seek to maximise income at a time when many companies are reducing their marketing and sponsorship budgets.

"As a supporter-owned football club, the Exiles want to involve fans with the front of shirt sponsorship for next season and also help raise awareness of one of the fantastic charities in our community – many of whom are struggling financially as a result of the pandemic"

The Crowdfunding page will be open until Monday, August 10.

The charity which will feature on the front of next season’s home shirts will be announced later that week.

To vote for one of the three charities, email your donation receipt along with your choice of charity to office@newport-county.co.uk

To add your support to Newport County AFC's Save Our Shirt campaign, visit crowdfunder.co.uk/ncafc

For more information on Alzheimer’s Society Cymru, visit alzheimers.org.uk/about-us/wales

For more information on JDRF UK, visit jdrf.org.uk

For more information on Kidscape, visit kidscape.org.uk

READ MORE:

Platinum, gold and sapphire time as Gwent family celebrate 165 years of married life between them

250 years ago the Wye Valley was the place to go on holiday

New Arrivals: Gwent's latest batch of babies

Esme and Isla Watkins

These enterprising young sisters from Maesycwmmer raised more than £220 for the NHS by selling rainbow loom band bracelets around the village during lockdown.

Esme, aged eight, came up with the idea to make the bright and colourful loom bands to help show her appreciation for the NHS and other keyworkers.

Esme started by making the bracelets for her family. She then decided she wanted to make more, sell them and give all the money to the local hospital.

Her mum Lily Watson said: "We set up a just giving page and Esme and her younger sister Isla (aged 5) made more than 150 loom band bracelets. They walked around the local village to deliver them and also posted them to friends, families and their teachers.

"It was an outstanding effort by the two of them. Esme put so much time into it all. She just kept going, making more and more."

Lily said: "We raised more than £220 and donated all the money to the intensive care unit at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital. We would like to thank everyone in the village, family, friends and the teachers at their school for supporting the girls and donating."

Recovery raffle

Newport-based St David's Hospice Care has launched a Covid-19 Recovery Raffle which could see a lucky winner walk away with £3,000.

The raffle has been arranged in a bid to help shore up the funding for the hospice, which has been knocked sideways by the pandemic, with fundraising events cancelled and its 38 shops closed until recently.

Top prize is £3,000 cash and there will be other cash and donated prizes as well.

For details on raffle ticket sales, visit stdavidshospicecare.org/event-details/recovery-raffle.