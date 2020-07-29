A NEWPORT man is to be assessed for his potential dangerousness after he pleaded guilty to attacking a woman.
Martin Harris, 30, of Stelvio Park Drive, Newport, admitted two counts of causing actual bodily harm.
At Cardiff Crown Court, he also pleaded guilty to three counts of breaching a restraining order.
Judge Jeremy Jenkins told Harris that because of these latest offences and his previous record of convictions, he would be assessed for his dangerousness.
He said to him that he could be facing a long custodial term: “You have pleaded guilty to serious offences. The only question for the court is the length of sentence to pass.”
Harris was represented by Gareth Williams and the prosecution by Meirion Davies.
Sentence was adjourned to August 25 for the preparation of reports.
The defendant, who appeared via video link from Cardiff Prison, was remanded in custody.