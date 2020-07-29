WELSH pub chain Brains will open its pubs in Gwent in stages over the coming weeks.

Pubs in Wales are currently allowed to re-open outdoors, and from next Monday (August 3) the Welsh Government will allow pubs – as well as cafes and restaurants – to re-open their indoor areas.

Strict social-distancing rules will be in place, however.

Some larger chains, like Brains, have put off re-opening their pubs until the indoor rule is in place.

MORE NEWS:

The chain's pubs will be re-opened in stages, beginning next week.

Here's when your local Brains pub will re-open its doors to customers:

Monday, August 3

Lamb and Flag, Brecon Road, Abergavenny (pictured below).

The Greenhouse, Newport Road, Llantarnam, Cwmbran.

The Blinkin' Owl, Henllys Way, Coed Eva, Cwmbran.

South Wales Argus: Lamb and Flag, Abergavenny. Picture: GoogleLamb and Flag, Abergavenny. Picture: Google

Monday, August 24

The Hanbury Ale House (Hanbury Arms), Caerleon.

The Piercefield, St Arvans, Chepstow.

The Punch House, Agincourt Square, Monmouth.

Monday, September 7

The Darran, St Mary Street, Risca (pictured below).

South Wales Argus: The Darran, Risca. Picture: GoogleThe Darran, Risca. Picture: Google

Monday, September 14

Lime Tree, St Mary Street, Chepstow.

The Hen and Chickens, Flannel Street, Abergavenny.