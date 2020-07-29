WELSH pub chain Brains will open its pubs in Gwent in stages over the coming weeks.
Pubs in Wales are currently allowed to re-open outdoors, and from next Monday (August 3) the Welsh Government will allow pubs – as well as cafes and restaurants – to re-open their indoor areas.
Strict social-distancing rules will be in place, however.
Some larger chains, like Brains, have put off re-opening their pubs until the indoor rule is in place.
The chain's pubs will be re-opened in stages, beginning next week.
Here's when your local Brains pub will re-open its doors to customers:
Monday, August 3
Lamb and Flag, Brecon Road, Abergavenny (pictured below).
The Greenhouse, Newport Road, Llantarnam, Cwmbran.
The Blinkin' Owl, Henllys Way, Coed Eva, Cwmbran.
Monday, August 24
The Hanbury Ale House (Hanbury Arms), Caerleon.
The Piercefield, St Arvans, Chepstow.
The Punch House, Agincourt Square, Monmouth.
Monday, September 7
The Darran, St Mary Street, Risca (pictured below).
Monday, September 14
Lime Tree, St Mary Street, Chepstow.
The Hen and Chickens, Flannel Street, Abergavenny.