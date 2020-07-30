A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

JUSTIN HEYMER, 39, of Elm Drive, Ty Sign, Risca, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to being nearly three times the drink-drive limit.

He was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 24 months, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £122 surcharge.

CERI WORGAN, 39, of Upper Salisbury Street, Tredegar, was banned from driving for three years after she admitted being over the drink-drive limit.

She was fined £99 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

THOMAS HOLTOM, 26, of Lysaght Avenue, Newport, was banned from driving for 20 months after he admitted to being more than twice the drink-drive limit.

He was fined £461 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £46 surcharge.

ELLEN DAVIES, 28, of Penmaen Road, Pontllanfraith, was banned from driving for two years after she admitted being more than twice the drink-drive limit.

She was fined £461 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £44 surcharge.

TOM COLLINGBOURNE, 71, of Ludlow Close, Newport, was fined £440 for driving without insurance.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £44 surcharge and his driving record endorsed with four points.

REGINALD JOHN COLWELL, 71, of St Mary Street, Risca, was fined £220 for speeding at 60mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and his driving record endorsed with three points.

JENNIFER HOSIER, 23, of Blackbirds Close, Rogerstone, Newport, was fined £123 for speeding at 63mph in a 50mph zone on the A48 in Newport.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and her driving record endorsed with three points.

ROBIN JOHN BENGER, 38, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was fined £50 and ordered to pay a £32 surcharge after he pleaded guilty to public disorder.