A HEROIN and amphetamine dealer who hid drugs in his freezer has been jailed for three years.

Nathan Grant, 35, made a dozen trips to Newport from his Caerphilly home over a short period of time to pick up his supplies.

The defendant was caught in transit after police stopped a silver Citroen Saxo on the A468 in Machen on June 4, prosecutor Peter Donnison said.

He told Cardiff Crown Court: “The vehicle was suspected to be involved in the supply of drugs.

“The driver and the defendant, who was a front seat passenger, were taken to Bedwas police station and there was a strip search.”

Mr Donnison said that two wraps of heroin weighing 3.4g each fell from Grant’s trousers.

He told the court how the defendant told officers: “I’m a user, not a dealer. I got that stuff. That’s all my savings gone now.”

Nothing was found on the driver and no further action was taken against him.

When police searched Grant’s home, they found 259.9g of amphetamine in his freezer.

Mr Donnison said the heroin had a potential value of more than £1,300 while the amphetamine could have been sold on the streets for around £2,500.

Police also seized a dealer’s list from a notebook they found at his flat.

Grant, of Shelley Court, Graig-y-Rhacca, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin and amphetamine with intent to supply.

Mr Donnison said the defendant had 39 previous convictions for 90 offences and was in breach of a conditional discharge for shoplifting.

Kevin Seal, mitigating, said: “This is his first offence for drug trafficking. He is an established user and has a large habit.”

He said that Grant was a father who was ashamed of the brought “embarrassment” he had brought to his mother.

Judge Richard Twomlow told the defendant his offending was so serious that only a custodial sentence could be justified.

He jailed Grant for three years and told him he will have to pay a victim surcharge upon his release.