THE boss of bakery chain Greggs has unveiled plans to make a number of major changes - including rolling out a new click and collect service.

The news comes as the company confirmed that sales were down in its stores this month compared to the same period last year.

Last week, the bakery chain said it only sold about 72 per cent of the pasties, drinks and sandwiches that it did in the same seven days in 2019.

Greggs reopened 800 of its shops for takeaways on June 18, with the rest of its stores gradually reopening from July 2.

So what are Greggs planning on doing to turn this around? Here's what you need to know.

Delivery options - plus click and collect

The bakery chain is to make both delivery and click and collect options available nationwide in the upcoming months, so fans of pasties and sausage rolls will be able to get them straight to their door.

What has the boss of Greggs said?

Greggs chief executive, Roger Whiteside, explained how the company has implemented social distancing measures in shops.

Mr Whiteside said: "We have adapted our plans in light of social distancing.

"Digital channels, in the form of 'click and collect' and delivery, which allow customers to order and pay in advance can help us serve additional customers in a safe and effective manner during social distancing.

"We are therefore planning to roll both services out nationwide in the months ahead."

Greggs has also adapted plans in order to look at evening trading.

"Whilst customer footfall remains below normal we have adapted our plans to develop later evening trading to focus on those stores offering delivery and 'click and collect'," said Mr Whiteside.

"We have also continued to make good progress with the development of our Greggs Rewards digital app, which will combine multi channel access and our loyalty programme in one place."