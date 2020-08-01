PRODUCERS of Channel 5 TV show The Nightmare Neighbour Next Door have launched a search to find people to take part in the next series.
Here's what you need to know.
What is the show about?
The series features a wide variety of neighbourhood issues and disputes, from all across the nation.
Who are producers from the Channel 5 show looking for?
The makers of the primetime TV show are keen to hear from people across the UK who are currently having problems, but also those who may have had issues or disputes in the past.
How to apply to take part
Those interested in taking part in a new series can contact producers using the details below:
Email: neighbours@avalonuk.com
Telephone: 0207 598 7392
