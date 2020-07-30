THE Welsh Government would like to hear your views on proposals to ban some single-use plastics in Wales.
If the proposals are implemented, a range of single-use, hard-to-recycle and commonly-littered plastic items – such as straws, cotton buds, and polystyrene food and drinks containers – would be banned.
Launching the consultation, deputy minister Hannah Blythyn said: "Communities have led the way when it comes to reducing plastic waste. I hope the people of Wales will now take the opportunity to respond to this consultation and help us move forward on our journey towards a litter-free Wales.”
The consultation is open on the Welsh Government website until October 22.
MORE NEWS:
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment