THESE six criminals were recently handed prison sentences for a range of offences, from dangerous driving to grooming and assault to burglary.

We look at their crimes and punishment.

Joseph Curley

A career criminal with 35 previous convictions for burglary raided a home while a pregnant woman was sleeping upstairs.

Joseph Curley, 47, from Newport, walked into the home near the city centre through an unlocked door and stole a wallet, purse and Lenovo laptop.

Judge Catherine Richards told him: “Once again you have brought fear and anxiety into other people’s lives.”

At Cardiff Crown Court, he was jailed for 876 days.

Lee Gregory

Motorbike rider Lee Gregory left his close friend with catastrophic head injuries when he crashed head-on into traffic while showing off.

The 48-year-old was racing at more than double the speed limit on a Yamaha R6 when pillion passenger Neil Browning was catapulted through the air in Caerphilly.

Gregory, from Cardiff, was jailed for three years and banned from driving for six years and six months.

Graham Styles

A paedophile described by a judge as “every child’s parent’s worst nightmare” was jailed after he was tricked into believing he was grooming young schoolgirls.

Lorry driver Graham Styles was set up by a child protection group who had duped him into thinking he was sexually exploiting underage girls.

The defendant, of no fixed abode, was arrested by Gwent Police when he was staying in the Caerphilly area.

Styles was jailed for 18 months.

Ryan Bedford

A convicted cocaine dealer was jailed after he split his girlfriend’s head open with a kick, led police on a high-speed chase and was caught trafficking drugs again.

Ryan Bedford, 25, of St Johns Road, Newport, committed a catalogue of offences across the city over a 15-month period.

He was jailed for 14 months and banned from driving for three years and seven months.

Robert Paul Davies

A thug spat at police officers during the coronavirus crisis as they were trying to help him.

Robert Paul Davies, 45, from Newport, was condemned for his disgusting actions and which saw him jailed for more than six months.

He spat at officers at Ystrad Mynach police station on April 11 following his arrest in Cwmbran.

Ieuan Lee Beaton

Racist thug Ieuan Lee Beaton was jailed for an attack in which he spat in the face of a takeaway worker.

Ieuan Lee Beaton, from Ebbw Vale, was locked up for assaulting the Kurdish man at the town’s Flames Kebab fast food outlet.

His victim was left shocked after he was set upon by the 22-year-old earlier this year at the Bethcar Street outlet.

Newport Magistrates’ Court heard how Beaton left the takeaway without having paid for his kebab and was confronted.